Tamil Nadu boy donates savings to CM's COVID relief fund, MK Stalin sends him surprise gift in return

Harish Varman from Madurai, who had recently donated his piggy bank savings to CM's COVID relief fund, was in for a special surprise.

Published: 10th May 2021 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (L) appreciated Harish Varman (R) for his selfless act.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (L) appreciated Harish Varman (R) for his selfless act. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

MADURAI: Seven-year-old Harish Varman from Madurai, who had recently donated his piggy bank savings to Tamil Nadu CM's COVID relief fund, was in for a special surprise.

Harish Varman, son of an electrician, had been saving money for the last two years to buy a  bicycle.

But, decided to donate the money to the CM relief fund after witnessing the sufferings people had to undergo due to COVID.

He sent a handwritten note along with the money to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and asked him to help the ones who are suffering due to COVID.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin appreciated the gesture of the boy and gifted him a bicycle which arrived at his home on Sunday.

Harish was surprised when Madurai North MLA K Thalapathy and few party members landed at his doorstep with a brand new bicycle.

Following this, CM Stalin also called the boy over the phone and appreciated him for his selfless act. He also advised him to be careful in this pandemic situation.

His father Ilango and mother Geetha were elated that their son got to speak to the Tamil Nadu CM.

Meanwhile, MK Stalin has allotted ministers for every district to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 containment measures.

Speaking at the first Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat here on Sunday, he said, "The ministers should ensure full implementation of the lockdown. Oxygen is being supplied to both government and private hospitals under challenging circumstances. Ministers should see to it that the life-saving gas is used in a proper manner and not sold in black market at the hospitals."

He said the ministers must ensure that not even a single patient dies because of COVID-19.

Moreover, according to a health ministry’s order, Remdesivir drug is now being sold in Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai, and Tirunelveli districts, apart from Chennai, for patients undergoing treatment in private hospitals.

MK Stalin said, "The ministers would oversee the sale of the drug and ensure that it is not sold in black markets."

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 28,897 COVID-19 positive cases and 236 deaths taking the tally to 13,80,259 and 15,648 respectively. The new cases include 28 passengers who travelled by road.

