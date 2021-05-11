STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala cop on a mission to feed stray dogs amid lockdown

Subramaniyan Potty never fails to feed his stray mates near Vellayani. The police officer, whose video went viral recently, hopes to inspire others to be kind in these tough times

Published: 11th May 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Subramaniyan feeding stray dogs near the Vellayani Lake while he is on duty is a true example of ‘serve and protect'

Subramaniyan feeding stray dogs near the Vellayani Lake while he is on duty is a true example of ‘serve and protect'.

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries had to limit their services substantially, the city’s stray animals are going hungry. Food waste from these places was the prime source of food for most of the stray animals in the nook and corner of the city. After seeing the plight of few stray dogs he came across, Subramaniyan Potty S, a police officer from the Nemom station, became their saviour. 

The sub-inspector, even during his busy day, never fails to visit his ‘friends’ near the Vellayani lake and feed them. The senior officer also makes sure to keep the place clean after the dogs had a hearty meal. 
Subramanian, a native of Nedumangad, came across the stray dogs two months ago during a night patrol on the premises. “It was around 2.30am when we reached the lakeside and two very skinny dogs came towards me. Their plight depressed me and from the next day, I started feeding them.”

Even if he is away from duty, Subramanian makes sure the dogs are well fed. “I am a vegetarian and we don’t cook meat at home. So, every day I buy them food such as dosa or parotta with chicken or beef. If I am on leave, I ensure that they are fed on time by my colleagues. They are also living beings like us, if not us, then who will feed these poor creatures,” says the good samaritan.

Subramanian also feeds the dogs near his house. And helping him in his good deed is his wife Mayadevi and their children. “The lockdown days have been hard on the street dogs. So, my family started to give food to a few dogs near our house. I don’t want to give food waste to these poor animals. Every day, I spend `200 for them to ensure that they are not hungry. Many people have been contacting me and applauding about my deed but I believe in the saying - do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing,” adds Subramaniyan.

However, he is not hyped about the video that went viral. “I wish that my action inspires someone to feed at least a deprived person or a stray animal. I would consider that as my achievement. We are living through a pandemic and many have lost their lives. Why don’t we offer a kind hand to others?” asks Subramaniyan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stray dogs lockdown
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp