Kerala cop on a mission to feed stray dogs amid lockdown

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries had to limit their services substantially, the city’s stray animals are going hungry. Food waste from these places was the prime source of food for most of the stray animals in the nook and corner of the city. After seeing the plight of few stray dogs he came across, Subramaniyan Potty S, a police officer from the Nemom station, became their saviour.

The sub-inspector, even during his busy day, never fails to visit his ‘friends’ near the Vellayani lake and feed them. The senior officer also makes sure to keep the place clean after the dogs had a hearty meal.

Subramanian, a native of Nedumangad, came across the stray dogs two months ago during a night patrol on the premises. “It was around 2.30am when we reached the lakeside and two very skinny dogs came towards me. Their plight depressed me and from the next day, I started feeding them.”

Even if he is away from duty, Subramanian makes sure the dogs are well fed. “I am a vegetarian and we don’t cook meat at home. So, every day I buy them food such as dosa or parotta with chicken or beef. If I am on leave, I ensure that they are fed on time by my colleagues. They are also living beings like us, if not us, then who will feed these poor creatures,” says the good samaritan.

Subramanian also feeds the dogs near his house. And helping him in his good deed is his wife Mayadevi and their children. “The lockdown days have been hard on the street dogs. So, my family started to give food to a few dogs near our house. I don’t want to give food waste to these poor animals. Every day, I spend `200 for them to ensure that they are not hungry. Many people have been contacting me and applauding about my deed but I believe in the saying - do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing,” adds Subramaniyan.

However, he is not hyped about the video that went viral. “I wish that my action inspires someone to feed at least a deprived person or a stray animal. I would consider that as my achievement. We are living through a pandemic and many have lost their lives. Why don’t we offer a kind hand to others?” asks Subramaniyan.