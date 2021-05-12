STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Policeman donates plasma to save life of pregnant woman in Delhi

A Sub Inspector of Delhi Police on Tuesday saved the life of a Covid-affected pregnant woman by timely donating his plasma.

Published: 12th May 2021 09:53 AM

SI Akash donating plasma | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Sub Inspector of Delhi Police on Tuesday saved the life of a Covid-affected pregnant woman by timely donating his plasma. The plasma has been arranged through the ‘Jeevan Rakshak’ plasma bank team of the city police. 

SI Akash who is currently posted in Roop Nagar Police Station in the jurisdiction of North District received a call from the Jeevan Rakshak team of Delhi Police for urgent need of plasma for the pregnant woman. “I immediately accepted the request and went to ILBS Hospital in Vasant Kunj to donate plasma and save two lives — the mother and the unborn child,” said Akash. 

The woman was 27 years old and 21-week pregnant. She was getting treatment in a hospital at Uttam Nagar area. “A tweet was circulating that a 21-week pregnant lady requires O+ blood group plasma. The team working under the ‘Jeevan Rakshak’ initiative of Delhi Police approached the contact number available in the tweet and arranged the plasma by immediately contacting the SI Akash,” said the police.

After donating plasma at ILBS, the SI himself handed it over to the husband of the pregnant woman. “The husband informed that he tried to arrange some donors but they could not fulfil the basic criteria needed to donate plasma as per medical guidelines. He started losing hope but timely help of the police saved his wife,” said Delhi Police. 

According to Delhi Police, the Jeevan Rakshak team has received more than thousand requests for plasma from the public and more than 100 police officials have registered and filled the willingness forms for donating plasma. Delhi Police recently felicitated 20 plasma donors during the police wellness webinar for donating plasma. 

