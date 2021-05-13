STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dutch citizen leads way in Indore, takes first dose of Covishield

Danny Haberer said he doesn’t doubt the efficacy of vaccines.

Published: 13th May 2021 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Danny Haberer taking vaccine. (Photo by special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: At a time, when many Indians are still hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine, a Dutch national has set an example by taking the first jab of the Serum Institute of India's Covishield vaccine in Indore.

The 49-year-old Danny Haberer, a Dutch national hailing from the capital city of Amsterdam, took the first jab of the Covishield vaccine at the Shyama Prasad Mukerjee Community Hall in Indore on May 11.

“I’m a Dutch national, but I have been staying for six months in Indore, where I run a software company. I’ve been coming to India since last six years. I’ve been waiting to get the vaccine jab after registering on the COWIN app and finally got it now,” Danny said on Wednesday.

The Dutch national said he doesn’t doubt the efficacy of vaccines.

“Had I been home in the Netherlands, I would have taken the same vaccine as it is essential to break the chain of the deadly viral infection. I have been in India during the first and the second wave as well. But there was no vaccine during the first wave and now there is one. The new strains of the original virus are making the spread more vigorous and deadly, which is why vaccination is inevitable,” he maintained after getting the jab.

“I appeal to people in India not to hesitate in taking the jabs and don’t believe in any rumours or myths being spread about the vaccines,” he said.

