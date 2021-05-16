STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

English teacher shows the way forward for students in Andhra Pradesh

Not disheartened by kids opting for private schools, Jayapratap helps his students improve English verbal, written communication skills, wins praises

Published: 16th May 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

V Jayapratap with his students at Kamaguttapalle government school in Anantapur district

V Jayapratap with his students at Kamaguttapalle government school in Anantapur district. (Photo | AP)

By CP Venugopal Reddy
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: When he joined the Kammaguttapalle government school in Nambulapulakunta mandal of Anantapur district, student strength in the school was just 12. Taking it as a challenge, V Jayapratap in just four months, ensured that their strength reaches 62. What’s more, he began teaching the English language, which has become the USP of this school.

“Having students from my school leave and join private schools would be an insult to me. I was not discouraged when the student strength was falling, but strived to reverse the situation. I have even admitted my own son to the government school,” he said.

Jayapratap said he started teaching at the school in December 2017. When he analysed the reasons why more kids were leaving, he understood that it was their parents’ desire to have them learn English for a better future. “I thought if the same language is taught in the government school, they will not go. So I started teaching them English as well,” he said.

“I began conversing with them in English, which created self-confidence among the students.”

Slowly, Jayapratap started making them speak in sentences, and then gave them small speeches to prepare. Later, he started teaching them English writing skills. In due course, the parents took note of the changes in their wards, which piqued interest of others gradually.

Jayapratap decided to use a farewell ceremony for passouts to showcase the success of his efforts. At the programme, one student from each class was made to give a speech in English in presence of regional joint director (Education) Pratap Reddy. The event became the talk of the town, and changed the mindset of the locals. Gradually, the student strength of Kammaguttapalle government school started increasing. The official took videos of the speeches, and sent them to the school education commissioner, who showered praises on the school.

As the student strength increased, Jayapratap introduced study hours. All the students were made to attend the school at 6.00 am. 

“In due course, students from classes 1 to 5 started conversing in English. Though there may be some mistakes, but only after doing so without fear will they feel comfortable speaking in English. Mistakes can be rectified then,” he said.

“In our school there are a lot of trees and the ambience is quite pleasant. In the last three years, there has been no half-day. Six months into the academic year, students from Yerragudi, Muddapugaripalle, Pennabadivandlapalle, Katlakuntavaripalle, BC Colony, Dudukuntpalle and even Rasapalle in Kadapa district have also joined the school,” Jayapratap said.

Shankar Reddy of Rasapalli, which is six km from Kammaguttapalle, admitted his children to the government school. Earlier, they used to study at a noted school in Vijayawada. Jayapratap said his father V Subbarayudu, a retired headmaster, is his inspiration and role model. “I walk the path laid down by him and am satisfied with being a teacher in a village school. I too come from a village background and want children of rural areas to excel,” he said.

Locals take notice of teacher's novel ways

Jayapratap decided to use a farewell ceremony for passouts to showcase the success of his efforts. At the programme, one student from each class was made to give a speech in English in presence of regional joint director (Education) Pratap Reddy. The event became the talk of the town, and changed the mindset of the locals. Gradually, the student strength of Kammaguttapalle govt school started increasing. The teacher has also introduced study hours for the students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Jayapratap
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp