English teacher shows the way forward for students in Andhra Pradesh

ANANTAPUR: When he joined the Kammaguttapalle government school in Nambulapulakunta mandal of Anantapur district, student strength in the school was just 12. Taking it as a challenge, V Jayapratap in just four months, ensured that their strength reaches 62. What’s more, he began teaching the English language, which has become the USP of this school.

“Having students from my school leave and join private schools would be an insult to me. I was not discouraged when the student strength was falling, but strived to reverse the situation. I have even admitted my own son to the government school,” he said.

Jayapratap said he started teaching at the school in December 2017. When he analysed the reasons why more kids were leaving, he understood that it was their parents’ desire to have them learn English for a better future. “I thought if the same language is taught in the government school, they will not go. So I started teaching them English as well,” he said.

“I began conversing with them in English, which created self-confidence among the students.”

Slowly, Jayapratap started making them speak in sentences, and then gave them small speeches to prepare. Later, he started teaching them English writing skills. In due course, the parents took note of the changes in their wards, which piqued interest of others gradually.

Jayapratap decided to use a farewell ceremony for passouts to showcase the success of his efforts. At the programme, one student from each class was made to give a speech in English in presence of regional joint director (Education) Pratap Reddy. The event became the talk of the town, and changed the mindset of the locals. Gradually, the student strength of Kammaguttapalle government school started increasing. The official took videos of the speeches, and sent them to the school education commissioner, who showered praises on the school.

As the student strength increased, Jayapratap introduced study hours. All the students were made to attend the school at 6.00 am.

“In due course, students from classes 1 to 5 started conversing in English. Though there may be some mistakes, but only after doing so without fear will they feel comfortable speaking in English. Mistakes can be rectified then,” he said.

“In our school there are a lot of trees and the ambience is quite pleasant. In the last three years, there has been no half-day. Six months into the academic year, students from Yerragudi, Muddapugaripalle, Pennabadivandlapalle, Katlakuntavaripalle, BC Colony, Dudukuntpalle and even Rasapalle in Kadapa district have also joined the school,” Jayapratap said.

Shankar Reddy of Rasapalli, which is six km from Kammaguttapalle, admitted his children to the government school. Earlier, they used to study at a noted school in Vijayawada. Jayapratap said his father V Subbarayudu, a retired headmaster, is his inspiration and role model. “I walk the path laid down by him and am satisfied with being a teacher in a village school. I too come from a village background and want children of rural areas to excel,” he said.

