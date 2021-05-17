STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kanakapura Road RWAs to offer car ride, ambulance service for patients

It will offer a car free of cost to help residents reach anywhere for treatment as well as revive its popular ambulance service it ran when the  pandemic broke out last year.

Published: 17th May 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Members of ‘Changemakers of Kanakapura Road’ plan to revive the ambulance service for residents which was launched during the first wave | Express

Members of ‘Changemakers of Kanakapura Road’ plan to revive the ambulance service for residents which was launched during the first wave | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In light of people facing hardship to get taxis and ambulances during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, an umbrella organisation of over 60 resident welfare organisations in Kanakapura Road has decided to aid its residents. It will offer a car free of cost to help residents reach anywhere for treatment as well as revive its popular ambulance service it ran when the  pandemic broke out last year.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Abdul Aleem, president of ‘Changemakers of Kanakapura Road’ said, “With Covid cases rising, we want to help out the nearly 30,000 residents who are our members. We have arranged for an Innova car through Sathya Sai Tourist service. Our group will bear the diesel and driver charges.”

Aleem said that when people use their own car to ferry their Covid-positive family members, there is a big risk to others using it. “We want to offer this alternative to them. We will ensure the vehicle is fully sanitised,” he said.

A popular ambulance service the group ran last year and stopped two months ago, will be restarted in a week. “It costs us around Rs 2.4 lakh to maintain the vehicle supplied by J K Ambulance. We had collected Rs 60 per family for fuel and driver costs last time and plan to repeat it. We have three medical staffers available 24x7 and two drivers to run the ambulance,” he said.

A ventilator, suction apparatus, cardiac monitor, oxygen cylinder and infusion pumps are the equipments in the ambulance. “There is a back-up arrangement too with our provider so that if there is an emergency and someone has booked this ambulance, another one can be supplied, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanakapura Road abdul aleem Changemakers of Kanakapura Road
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp