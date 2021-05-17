STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Library at Covid Care Centre in Navi Mumbai helps patients go back to books

A full-fledged library for Covid patients, who otherwise get confined to their bed for almost two weeks without having any scope for entertainment, has been set up by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corp.

Published: 17th May 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

The idea is to wean away patients from mobiles during recovery period.

The idea is to wean away patients from mobiles during recovery period. (Photo | Express)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Among the umpteen facilities one may expect at a Covid care centre, the last would be a library. And that’s what makes this facility in Navi Mumbai unique. 

A full-fledged library for Covid patients, who otherwise get confined to their bed for almost two weeks without having any scope for entertainment, has been set up by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

With their movement restricted due to health issues and protocols, the inmates of this facility are now hooked onto books to pass time. Abhijeet Bangar, chief of NMMC, told this newspaper that the aim of setting up a library in the Covid care centre is to divert the patients’ attention from negativity and engage them in reading. 

“Patients stay for more than ten days, so they can read as many as books. Also, this will reduce the time they otherwise spend on watching random things in smart phone,” he said adding that they have put a variety of titles at the library. A first-of-its-kind initiative, the temporary library at the Covid centre at the CIDCO Exhibition ground has been set up with the support of Let’s Read India foundation. 

“It is possible that some patients may lose hope while fighting the deadly virus. The impact can be worse when they are away from family. The books can give them solace and divert their thoughts,” said Prafulla Wankhede from Let’s India Read foundation. 

“We have got an excellent collection of books in Marathi, Hindi and English for Covid patients.” Sachin Jadhav, who is part of the NMMC team that supervises the care centre, said they got the idea while interacting with some patients.

“While talking to patients, we found that some of them had brought books from home. This was a thoughtprovoking moment.” Bangar said he is confident that many inmates would continue to enjoy books even after returning home. “When they leave this place, we want the ‘reading virus’ to be imbibed in them,” said Bangar who plans to start similar initiatives in the other Covid care centres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID Care Centre fighting Covid Navi Mumbai Maharashtra Covid situation
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp