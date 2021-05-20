STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

25 day-old premature baby beats COVID-19 in Odisha's Nuapada

The baby boy was born to Yadram Rout and his wife Seema of Bhalukona at the Nuapada district headquarters hospital on April 17.

Published: 20th May 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Amid the gloom prevailing around the pandemic comes the story of a 25-day-old premature and low birth weight baby recovering from Covid-19 in Odisha’s most backward Nuapada district.  

The baby boy was born to Yadram Rout and his wife Seema of Bhalukona at the Nuapada district headquarters hospital on April 17.

The baby was born premature in just 33 weeks and weighed 1.755 kg against a normal weight of 2.5-3.5 kg. The newborn was shifted to the SNCU on April 17 and discharged on April 24.  He was taken to the village by his parents, said Nuapada CDMO, Dr Kali Prasad Behera. 

However, the baby started sneezing and coughing a few days later following which Seema took him to the hospital again on May 12. The mother and her child’s rapid antigen tests were conducted and both found infected. While Seema was asked to stay in home isolation, her child was admitted to the SNCU of the hospital. The doctors said the baby was critical. “His SpO2 level had dropped. His weight too had come down to 1.63 kg and haemoglobin level very low. 

We put him under oxygen support while blood transfusion was given twice. Considering the baby’s pre-existing health conditions, it was difficult to ascertain how he would respond to treatment. We, though, never lost hope and tried our best. To our utmost delight, he was soon way to recovery,” said district medical officer-cum-superintendent and paediatrician, Jyotshna Rani Patanayak.  

The child fully recovered and was discharged on May 18. His weight too had increased to 1.8 kg. “We have named our child Vikas. I am glad he is fine now,” said Yadram.  He lauded the doctors at the district headquarters hospital for saving his son’s life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha COVID 19 Nuapada
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp