Kerala woman who donated generously for Covid aid, invited to Pinarayi Vijayan’s swearing-in ceremony

When the new LDF government is sworn-in on Thursday, there will be one person among the audience who has always supported the previous government’s efforts.

Published: 20th May 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Subaida, who had made headlines twice by giving her share to the CMDRF and for Covid vaccine challenge by selling her goats 

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: When the new LDF government is sworn-in on Thursday, there will be one person among the audience who has always supported the previous government’s efforts. It is none other than 61-year-old Subaida from Kollam, who had made headlines twice by giving her share to the CMDRF and for Covid vaccine challenge by selling her goats. 

Subaida on Monday morning received a call from the Kollam collector asking her whether she received an envelope. She said, ‘No, I haven’t.” Later, the collector informed her to get prepared as a vehicle will be coming to take her to Thiruvananthapuram for attending the LDF government’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. 

“On Tuesday, I received an envelope with a VVIP pass inside it inviting me to attend the CM’s swearing-in function. It came as a huge surprise for me as I was never expecting any such invitation,” said Subaida.

Subaida takes care of her three-member family from the income she gets from her tea stall located beside her home near the Kollam Port Office at Kochupilamoodu. She has also been raising goats for an additional income to make both ends meet. 

Last year, she sold two of her 20 goats and donated the money to CMDRF. While she sold another four this year and donated the money to distribute rice and other essentials to poor families, besides contributing to the CMDRF as part of the crowdfunding ‘vaccine challenge’, started by Keralites on Social Media, to help the state government vaccinate people against Covid free of charge.

Subaida lives with her husband, who underwent a heart surgery last year. Her brother, who is also a heart patient, lives with Subaida. Her three children are all married and work as daily wage labourers.

