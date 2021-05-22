Coimbatore mosque turned into counselling centre for Covid patients

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 40-year-old mosque in Coimbatore has been converted into a counselling-and-helpline centre for Covid patients. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and Students Islamic Organisation hit upon the idea as prayers are not held due to lockdown. The centre started functioning on Friday.

The centre, established at the Masjidhul Hudha mosque in Karumbukadai, will guide those who seek assistance on Covid treatment facilities. Speaking to Express, district secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind MS Sabeer Ali said, “We offer two services — help public get required information on bed availability in the district and counsel patients on improving their physical and mental health.”

He added that though the details of vacant beds are available on the government website and triage centre, many do not know how to access these portals. The centre has roped in 75 doctors to counsel people free of cost. Sabeer said 50 people called on the first day.

A coordinator from the centre said, “It is normal for everyone to feel stressed, confused, scared, or angry when they are being advised to isolate themselves. They need guidance to maintain mental health and psychosocial support. We hope that the centre would be of use to many people.”