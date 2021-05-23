STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This fighter coach in Varanasi is shaping champs for the future

A judo coach who moved to Varanasi after terror hit home, has trained dozens of champions from Uttar Pradesh’s rural areas.

Published: 23rd May 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Lal Kumar’s students have won over 100 national & international medals

Lal Kumar’s students have won over 100 national & international medals | express

By Express News Service
Express News Service

UTTAR PRADESH:  Twenty-eight years back, Lal Kumar left Amritsar to make Varanasi his home. Kumar was a 1985 National Games bronze medalist judoka and a certified coach from the National Institute of Sports-Patiala. His departure from the city of Golden Temple happened after the death of his younger brother when terrorism was at its peak in Punjab. 

Along with Lal Kumar were his parents and wife. The family depended on the Rs 5,000 monthly pension of his father. Kumar, then 30, decided to start his judo coaching career in 1993. “The then Varanasi Regional Sports Officer and ex-international hockey player NP Singh was impressed by perseverance for the martial art sport and offered me an ad hoc job of coach for Rs 300 monthly,” recalls Lal.

Lal Kumar is now focusing on training
visually challenged students from BHU

Not many people in the ‘holy city’ knew judo as a sport. “I cycled from one village to another to scout for my first pupils. Finally, I found a budding wrestler German Yadav in Bhatti village, which was famous for its wrestling talent,” says Kumar. A couple of years of coaching helped Yadav win the gold in junior national judo championship, which inspired his younger brother Ram Asre to leave wrestling and take to the judo mat at the Badminton Hall of the Sampoornand Sports Stadium in Varanasi.

Subsequently, not only the Bhatti village but adjoining Akelwa and Kaparfodwa villages too started producing champion judokas. Ram Asre, who is currently employed with the UP Police, was Lal Kumar’s first student who entered the international arena by winning the gold in the 2008 Commonwealth Judo Championship, besides silver medals in Asian Judo and World Railway Games.

While Lal Kumar’s disciples continued their winning streak in national and international judo arena, their coach’s monthly remuneration in 1998 increased from Rs 300 to just Rs 1,200. In 2002, his remuneration was raised to Rs 7,000. “For me to run the family as well as fund the basic needs of my students was a huge task. But contributions by benevolent people, including IAS officer Nitin Ramesh Gokarna and even Japan’s five-time world judo champion Yasuhiro Yamashita (who sent the entire judo gear in 2010) ensured that my passion to produce more champion judokas never died,” says Kumar, now aged 58.

Kumar now has over 50 students who have won over 100 national and international medals. Not only have 20-plus judokas trained by Kumar won the podium finishes in the national and international championships, but also fetched government jobs in the Railways, UP Police, Central Military Police, CRPF and CISF. The ‘guru,’ however, runs his family with savings as well as money borrowed from friends owing to the Covid lockdown which has halted his coaching since March last year. “It was the Akhilesh Yadav government five years back, which raised our monthly remuneration to `25,000, but since last year’s lockdown, there has been no job for me,” says Kumar. 

“My daughters shelved their dreams of becoming doctors or engineers due to lack of monet. My son had to do Bachelors in Physical Education and like me, he too is jobless now.” Despite being jobless for a year, Kumar is now focusing on shaping visually challenged students from Banaras Hindu University into champions. “He has never let his pain and problems hinder his commitment in the 25 years. Now, we’ll work with him to produce champions among the differently abled youngsters,” said international athlete Neelu Mishra, also vice president of Varanasi District Olympic Association.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Judo coach Lal Kumar Varanasi
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp