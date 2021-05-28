STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Catholic Church opens its gates for cremation of Pentecost man who died of Covid in Kerala

Srinivas was undergoing treatment for Covid at Alappuzha medical college hospital. The 86-year-old from Tamil Nadu worked at a textile shop in Edathua.

Published: 28th May 2021 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

St George Forane Church, Edathua

St George Forane Church, Edathua's gesture was hailed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his press conference held on Thursday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Setting a laudable example in these troubled times, a Catholic church in Edathua in Kerala's Alappuzha district opened its gates for the cremation of a Covid victim who was not a member of the parish. 

K Srinivas (86), who passed away due to Covid on Tuesday, was cremated at the cemetery of St George Forane Church, Edathua. With many regions in the locality inundated by heavy rains, the late Srinivas's relatives were worried about how they would cremate his body. This was when the parish stepped in to lend a helping hand.

Srinivas was undergoing treatment for Covid at Alappuzha medical college hospital. The 86-year-old from Tamil Nadu worked at a textile shop in Edathua.

"His family along with his wife were also infected with Covid. They were staying on rent here for a long time. The premises of the house and nearby regions were inundated. Since the number of Covid deaths was also rising, there was no point in keeping the body in the mortuary for long. Therefore, the relatives along with panchayat officials approached the Church," said Rosamma Antony, former panchayat member of Edathua panchayat.

The cremation took place at around 7 pm in the Church's cemetery.

ALSO READ | Chitradurga man on mission to bid dignified adieu to disowned Covid dead

"When the panchayat members and relatives of the family approached us seeking a place to conduct the last rites, arrangements were made after consulting the parish council. It is a pandemic time and the Church is always happy to help anyone in need and those approach us. It is sheer humanity," said Father Mathew Chooravady, vicar of St George Church, Edathua.

The seven-member family of Srinivas has now recovered from Covid-19 and is under quarantine.

Srinivas, a Hindu at birth, switched to the Pentecostal faith a few years ago.

"We recovered from the illness last week. We were not able to shift the body to the crematorium because of the floods. Therefore, the suggestion was made to cremate the body in the Church and they have allowed it. We are also churchgoers. It has been three years since we converted to Pentecostal Church. Except for my mother, all others went to Church including my father," said Manju Suresh, daughter of Srinivas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID Coronavirus St George Forane Church Edathua COVID cremation Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp