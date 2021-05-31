STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ballari village felicitates centenarian couple who came back beating coronavirus

Like other patients, the couple wasn't depressed about the infection but followed all instructions by the doctors.

Published: 31st May 2021 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Iranna, 103, and his wife Iravva, 101, of Thumbaraguddi village was garlanded by locals when they returned home from hospital. (Photo by special arrangement)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: A centenarian couple from a village in Ballari, who won the fight against Covid-19 have become an inspiration to others. Iranna, 103, and his wife Iravva, 101, of Thumbaraguddi village of Sandur taluk were garlanded and welcomed as they returned home two days ago after spending over a week in the hospital.

The elderly couple tested positive last week and spent the initial few days in home isolation. After they developed fever and other health issues, they were shifted to Sandur government hospital for treatment. Luckily they did not develop any complications and recovered. 

Ballari district is badly affected by the pandemic and it reported more deaths in the last two months. Many young people aged between 30-55 years breathed their last in the battle against Covid-19.

A villager said, one of the sons of Iranna was infected and shifted to the hospital for treatment. As the couple was the primary contact of the infected person, they also tested positive after a week. The entire village is happy to see the elderly couple cured from the disease and returned to their house happily. The villagers visited their house and spoke to the couple to get tips to fight infection.

Ballari district health officer Dr Janardhana H L said the death rate in the district is higher than the state death rate and many young people lost their lives in the last few days. “At this time, the recovery of the centenarian couple, who were hospitalised after infection, is positive news for all. People should take them as an inspiration to fight the disease,” he said.

He added that the couple has been maintaining a good lifestyle for many decades. Their immunity, confidence and our treatment helped them to recover within two weeks. “Sandur doctors said the couple used to wake up early in the morning and go for a walk around the hospital. Like other patients, the couple was not depressed about the infection, but followed all instructions by the doctors,” he added.

