Friends rally behind woman to feed the homeless in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur

Kanimozhi, who has been living with her grandmother ever since she lost her parents as a child, has completed ITI course and is working as a temporary helper at a ration shop on Ariyalur college road.

Published: 31st May 2021 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kanimozhi providing lunch to homeless elderly people. (Photo | Express)

Kanimozhi providing lunch to homeless elderly people. (Photo | Express)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR:  K Kanimozhi of Alagappa Nagar in Ariyalur points out that she cannot help everyone. But she adds that she knows the pain of hunger. Forming a WhatsApp group with 11 of her friends to coordinate and raise funds, the 27-year-old has ensured lunch and dinner to 25 homeless elderly persons during the lockdown.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, she spotted homeless people on the road, without food, while returning home from work. This made her decide to help them. She soon started the WhatsApp group, ‘Maruvom Matruvom’ with her close friends. Raising funds with the help of the group, Kanimozhi has been serving lunch and dinner for well over 15 days to such elderly people by the roadside.

Speaking to TNIE, K Kanimozhi says, “When I was in school, I used to help students who lost their mother and father like me, with new clothes with my friends’ support. I also helped them during festivals like Deepavali.

I have now learned that many people suffer without food. But even though I cannot help everyone, I have been serving food to 25 homeless elderly people living on the roadside in Ariyalur with my friends’ support. It makes me happy too.”

Further, she says, “I had also been hungry for many days. I know the pain of remaining hungry. Therefore, I accept the full expenses towards providing lunch and dinner two days a week. Other days, my friends and their friends come forward to help these people. Some friends have now come forward to serve them lunch and dinner until the present lockdown ends on June 7. We are ready to continue providing them food without fail if the government continues the lockdown.”

Kanimozhi’s friend, a 30-year-old woman who did not wish to be named, said, “Kanimozhi told us that we can help as many homeless people as we can. I agreed and joined the WhatsApp group.”

