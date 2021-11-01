This Jharkhand start-up creates a Happy Tribe

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: It’s a start-up with a unique objective — to create a tribe of happy people living a content life. Aptly named, The Happy Tribe was set up by Jamshedpur-based motivational speaker and entrepreneur Santosh Sharma last year. It claims to have benefited more than 1,000 professionals and students so far.

According to Sharma, they are into ‘manufacturing or cooking happiness’. With the basic objective to increase the happiness quotient among people, The Happy Tribe ‘toolkit’ has natural and scientific tools — mental, emotional, biological and psychological in nature.

“You must have heard about UN Happiness Index where India ranks 139 out of the 149 countries surveyed. We wanted to increase the happiness index, both in India and globally. We are both a B2B (business to business) and B2C (business to consumer) organisation, increasing the happiness quotient individually and in organisations, with multi-pronged benefits, wherein our objective is to increase smiles per person,” said Sharma. He said he had trained more than 150 CEOs, 1,000 professionals and 150 entrepreneurs to live a happy life.

“There are certain variables that give us happiness. If these variables are used in proper proportion and order, then we can manufacture happiness,” said Sharma, who has authored two bestsellers, Next What’s In and Dissolve the Box.

According to him, 80 per cent of the problems are self-created because people are not processing and responding to situations in the right way.

Unfortunately, schools, colleges, education system or training and development organisations are not helping people to manufacture happiness because they are focused on making money.

In order to make his dreams come true, Sharma adopted five villages at Dalma in Jamshedpur and started an organic farm, where a happiness centre is getting established.

Those who can afford are charged for it and that money is used for those who cannot pay.

“He taught us how to analyse the situation properly before responding to it,” said Ashutosh, a senior manager at Tata Steel.

Prihsa Pranjal, a Class 11 student, said there are many who motivate people, but Sharma told them how to implement those things in their lives.