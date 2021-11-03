NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: T Radhakrishnan, an 18-year-old tribal student from MGR colony in Coimbatore district's Athu Pollachi has secured 406 marks in NEET 2021.

His mother Mahalakshmi, who is differently-abled, depends on the MGNREGS to support him financially.

"My aim is to become a doctor. Due to family situation, I study in a government school by staying at a hostel. In my first attempt, I had scored 169 out of 720," Radhakrishnan told TNIE.

"As the 7.5 horizontal reservation is not applicable to aided school students, I had decided to increase my score. When I approached, Vari medical academy helped me to get NEET coaching for seven months and I paid the minimum fee for food and hostel."

"Due to my continued practice, I scored well in NEET 2021 and believe that I can get a medical seat under ST category. Thanks to those who supported me," he said.

"My husband abandoned me 14 years ago. In an accident, I lost the big toe in my right hand three years ago. I have faced a lot of struggles in my life. Now, I am getting a salary of Rs 2,500 from MGNREGS and another Rs 1,000 from differently able scheme. I run my family with this sum," Radhakrishnan's mother T Mahalakshmi said.

"If my son goes to medical studies, we have to pay a big fee. In this situation, I don't know how we will manage the amount. I have asked loan for private loans. We request the government to support my son for his studies," she said.

Now, Radhakrishnan lives with his younger brother and mother.

