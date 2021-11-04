Kerala centenarian beats odds, walks after pelvic surgery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though age and a host of diseases had stacked the odds against him, a centenarian breezed out of a difficult pelvic surgery performed by a team of orthopaedic surgeons at the Renai Medicity Hospital. S P Nair, who turned 100 recently, had fractured his hip in a fall at his home.

“This was a complicated case,” said hospital authorities. “The aortic valve in his heart had been replaced and a pacemaker was inserted to regulate his heart rate. His kidneys and lungs too were not functioning properly, and his blood pressure was very high. He even had a part of his tongue removed due to cancer,” said the hospital.

“Though the risks were high since the pelvic ball had to be replaced, the surgery was successful,” said the hospital. The pelvic surgery was performed done under the leadership of Dr R P Raj Mohan, senior consultant, Department of Orthopedics and Joint Reconstruction Surgery. He was accompanied by orthopedic consultant Dr Jojo Sebastian Parakka, chief anesthesiologist Dr Abraham Cherian, anesthesiologists Dr Roshni Sudarshan and Dr Sarath Mohan, and physiotherapist Siju Mon.