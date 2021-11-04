STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thanks to EMT and Asha worker, woman gives birth in ambulance in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

According to sources, Savara Maheswari (27) of Potria village in Palasa mandal experienced severe labour pains around Tuesday midnight.

Published: 04th November 2021

Emergency medical technician P Satyam and Asha worker Rajeswari with Savara Maheswari and her newborn son

Emergency medical technician P Satyam and Asha worker Rajeswari with Savara Maheswari and her newborn son. (Photo| EPS)

By Srenubabu Pativada
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: An emergency medical technician (EMT) of '108' ambulance service performed safe delivery of a pregnant woman with the help of an Asha worker and ambulance pilot in the district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The pregnant woman gave birth to a boy in the '108' ambulance while she was being shifted to Palasa Government Hospital. According to sources, Savara Maheswari (27) of Potria village in Palasa mandal experienced severe labour pains around Tuesday midnight. 

After coming to know about her health condition, local Asha worker Savara Rajeswari called an '108' ambulance to shift her to Palasa Government Hospital. Soon after, emergency medical technician (EMT) P Satyam reached her house along with '108' ambulance and pilot K Srinivas.

They started in the ambulance from Potria village to Palasa government hospital at 00:30 am along with Asha worker Rajeswari and Maheswari's mother Punnamma. 

The woman's labour pains became very severe when they reached Mahadevapuram, which is 2 kms from the hospital. Satyam stopped the vehicle on the roadside and performed safe delivery of Maheswari with the help of the Asha worker, pilot Srinivas and Punnamma.

Maheswari gave birth to a boy in the '108' ambulance. Later, they shifted her to Palasa government hospital. Both the child and mother are safe, doctors said. Maheswari and her family members thanked the 108 staff and the Asha worker.  

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Satyam said, "I received a call from Potria village for help on Wednesday at 00:17 hours Wednesday. We reached the patient's house, which is at a 10km distance, at 00:30 hours."

"When we came to Mahadevapuram, her labour pains become severe. Therefore, we stopped the vehicle on roadside and performed safe delivery with the help of the Asha worker, pilot and her mother. She gave birth to baby boy at 1:10 am on Wednesday. Later, we have shifted her to Palasa Government Hospital. As emergency medical technician, I did my duty. By god’s grace, everything went well," he added.

