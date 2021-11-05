Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: On Diwali, women in Jaipur are presenting a great example of promoting environmental protection as well as self-reliance. A group of village women are making ‘Diyas’ (lamps) made from cow dung which can be used as manure even after Diwali.

Besides Jaipur, women in over 17 districts in the state will create eco-friendly lamps made from cow dung to light up homes and courtyards on the festival of lights. This unique campaign has been launched in Pinjrapole Gaushala in Sanganer area of Jaipur where women are seeing their dreams of ‘vocal-for-local’ turn into reality with cow dung.

These women have not only given employment to their fellow women by making ‘Diyas’ in the tough corona times, but by strengthening Indian culture in their own way, they are also ensuring a much-needed income for their families’ livelihood.

To make these lamps, the cow dung is dried and filtered and mixed with black soil. At the same time, herbs (powder) are also mixed to make it health-friendly to people.

In this effort, ‘Jatamas’, herbs, linseed, pods, gums are mixed together and poured into the mould of the lamp. By using 40 per cent fresh dung and 60 per cent dry dung, the lamps are given a beautiful shape. After drying in the sun for two days, the lamps are decorated with a variety of colours.

The Hahneman Charitable Mission Society (HCMS) has used cow dung from the Organic Park in the Sri Pinjrapole Goshala for crafting these special lamps for the past three years.

Every day, 15 women of the Mata Rani self-help group connected with Hahneman Charitable Mission Society are making 5,000 lamps which enable a daily income of Rs 350 for each of these women.

Meena Bairwa from Tonk district is the main bread-winner of her family.

“My husband had no regular job and we faced a really tough time during the corona crisis. After I came from Tonk, we formed a Women Self Help Group through the support of the Hahneman Charitable Mission Society. They guided us to make Diyas and now each one of us is able to earn about Rs 350 per day,” says Bairwa.