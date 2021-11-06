STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

The Class 10 pass is the proud owner of eateries, Aakhol Ghar and Rogan Josh. Set up on the premises of his house in a posh Guwahati locality, Aakhol Ghar draws hundreds of customers.

Published: 06th November 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  As a child, Sunny Baruah was addicted to the bottle so much so that he would sell his blood to get booze. It took some grit and determination for him to kick the habit. Today, he is a successful restaurateur earning a turnover of Rs 1 crore. 

The Class 10 pass is the proud owner of eateries, Aakhol Ghar and Rogan Josh. Set up on the premises of his house in a posh Guwahati locality, Aakhol Ghar draws hundreds of customers. 

Reminiscing the turbulent years, Baruah, 35, says he began as an occasional drinker in Class 7. By the time he reached Class 9, he was boozing on a regular basis quite heavily.

“Problems compounded when my father, who retired from government service in 2007, stopped giving pocket money. This forced me to adopt some means to earn money for liquor. Selling my own blood was one of them.” 

Launched in 2011-12 with Rs 50,000 that his family invested, Aakhol Ghar had to be closed down in 2013-14 after he suffered losses.

“My alcoholism and failure in business made a girl I liked go away from my life in 2014. Soon, I slipped into depression. One day, I attempted to end my life and next, I discovered myself in the ICU.”

His habit did not change even after recovery. But one fine morning, the question why he survived kept coming to his mind.

Baruah felt he survived because he has a purpose in life. He picked up odd jobs for a while and re-launched Aakhol Ghar on August 23, 2018. Success followed and he opened Rogan Josh in February.

“My customers are from government officers to daily wagers. Thirty-two people can dine at a time where food is served only during the day but as hundreds come, they are required to wait for their turn,” Baruah says. 

He has given employment to 12 people and earns a monthly profit in excess of Rs 2 lakh.

The eatery serves traditional Assamese cuisines whose quality is a hit. Baruah plans to expand his business and to explore other avenues.

“Intoxication up to a point is fine. But someday, every individual realises its evils. It is then that the person has to decide if he should stop it or continue it,” Baruah says in his message to alcoholics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aakhol Ghar Rogan Josh Sunny Baruah
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp