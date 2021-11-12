STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai cops throw birthday party for infant rescued from floods

A team of personnel from Thoraipakkam police station celebrated the first birthday of a girl who was rescued from floods and accommodated at a school-turned-camp.

Published: 12th November 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 01:40 PM

Thoraipakkam police team celebrates the first birthday of Monica, who was rescued and accommodated at a government school | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A team of personnel from Thoraipakkam police station celebrated the first birthday of a girl who was rescued from floods and accommodated at a school-turned-camp. Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service (TNFRS) personnel and Chennai city police had rescued over 100 people on Monday and Tuesday from KPK Nagar and Kallukuttai after water entered their residences.

The people were shifted to a government primary school in Thoraipakkam. Among those shifted to the shelter were Lakshmanan, a daily wage labourer, his wife Indira and their one-year-old daughter Monica.

“On Wednesday, we learned it was Monica’s first birthday and her family had planned to celebrate it. But the incessant rains changed everything,” said Sub-Inspector of Police, Jai Ganesh. A police team led by Ganesh, along with other personnel — Navarathinam, Surya Chandran, Barathi and Muthukrishnan — decorated the reception area of the school.

“When Monica’s family was brought to the reception, they were surprised and happy to see the decorations,” said Jai Ganesh.

