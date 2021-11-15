STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Out of the box library for visitors at Bhubaneswar's Ekamra Haat

Bakul Foundation has been running a library movement in the State to promote reading with public contribution. 

Published: 15th November 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

CM’s Chief Advisor R Balakrishnan and Secretary of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department Subha Sharma inaugurating the library on Sunday.

CM’s Chief Advisor R Balakrishnan and Secretary of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department Subha Sharma inaugurating the library on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Visitors now have an added attraction of an open, ‘out of the box library’, at the revamped Ekamra Haat in the city. An old refrigerator with a glass door has been developed into a library. The refrigerator’s body has been decorated with attractive art with Pattachitra motifs to promote the idea of reading.

The refrigerator library, set up by Bakul Foundation in partnership with State Institute for Development of Arts and Crafts and Department of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts, has about 200 books in both Odia and English for children and adults. Anyone can pick up a book and sit down on the lawn or seats near the area. People can also donate a book to the library which was inaugurated by Chief Minister’s Chief Advisor R Balakrishnan on Sunday, November 14, 2021. 

Founder of Bakul Foundation Sujit Mahapatra said people hanging out at the Haat now have books for company. “Children and adults accompanying shoppers but uninterested in shopping can engage themselves with the books,” he said. Bakul Foundation has been running a library movement in the State to promote reading with public contribution. It has been attempting to bring books to public spaces and has set up a library inside Biju Patnaik Park. An open tree library has been set up in the park, where one can pick up and read books. 

Ekamra Haat is equipped with an outdoor amphitheatre that hosts cultural events among others. With a mix of crafts, weaves, food and culture it caters to visitors from all walks of life. The Haat opens from 10 am to 9 pm every day.  Secretary of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department Subha Sharma and Member Secretary of SIDAC Sisir Kumar Rath were present during the inauguration. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Ekamra Haat Bhubaneswar open library State Institute for Development of Arts and Crafts and Founder of Bakul Foundation Sujit Mahapatra Biju Patnaik Park
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp