Out of the box library for visitors at Bhubaneswar's Ekamra Haat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Visitors now have an added attraction of an open, ‘out of the box library’, at the revamped Ekamra Haat in the city. An old refrigerator with a glass door has been developed into a library. The refrigerator’s body has been decorated with attractive art with Pattachitra motifs to promote the idea of reading.

The refrigerator library, set up by Bakul Foundation in partnership with State Institute for Development of Arts and Crafts and Department of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts, has about 200 books in both Odia and English for children and adults. Anyone can pick up a book and sit down on the lawn or seats near the area. People can also donate a book to the library which was inaugurated by Chief Minister’s Chief Advisor R Balakrishnan on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Founder of Bakul Foundation Sujit Mahapatra said people hanging out at the Haat now have books for company. “Children and adults accompanying shoppers but uninterested in shopping can engage themselves with the books,” he said. Bakul Foundation has been running a library movement in the State to promote reading with public contribution. It has been attempting to bring books to public spaces and has set up a library inside Biju Patnaik Park. An open tree library has been set up in the park, where one can pick up and read books.

Ekamra Haat is equipped with an outdoor amphitheatre that hosts cultural events among others. With a mix of crafts, weaves, food and culture it caters to visitors from all walks of life. The Haat opens from 10 am to 9 pm every day. Secretary of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department Subha Sharma and Member Secretary of SIDAC Sisir Kumar Rath were present during the inauguration.