She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Ever heard of making the best of a bad bargain? Take lessons from Devaki Vijayaraman, currently crowned in MasterChef Tamil.

What started as a hobby during the first lockdown in March 2020, proved to be a game-changer for the 28-year-old. With a knack for cooking, Devaki wanted to pursue hotel management. However, her parents were against it. Following this, she completed B Com, and worked in finance sector till her son was born in 2019. To fight postpartum blues, Devaki enrolled in a two-day baking workshop in October 2019.

After the first lockdown was announced, she started making cakes and posted their pictures on social media. Her friends and family then encouraged her to start selling her products. With bakeries shutting down due to the pandemic, demand for home bakers grew. Her business page online, Brown Sugar, started shortly after, and the rest, as they say, is history.

“Initially, I just made the basic cakes. As the number of orders increased, I learned new techniques and proceeded with fondants and themed cakes. Thanks to the lockdown, my business grew quite fast. I started with just a hand beater and gradually expanded to bigger mechanised beaters and ovens. I sold more than 450 cakes in less than a year,” said a proud Devaki.

Little did Devaki know that her small business would fetch such laurels. An avid follower of MasterChef Australia, like most of us, Devaki was surprised when they announced a Tamil version of the show. She jumped at the opportunity and wowed the judges with her Corona-themed cake. She was chosen among thousands of applicants across the State. Her arancini and poothrekulu (an Andhra sweet) won the judges’ heart, and her illusion plate made of paruthi paal (cottonseed milk) won her the title.

Sharing her experience, Devaki told TNIE, “It’s never too late or early to start something. I have worked in three companies but never felt passionate about it. As we were stuck inside the four walls due to the lockdown, I found solace in baking, and this ultimately made me apply for MasterChef. Things will happen when they have to. I have gained so much self-confidence from this show. I hope to share my recipes, and learning with everyone soon.”