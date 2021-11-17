STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Club for elderly, another noble initiative by Jharkhand government official

It is working on clubs or recreational centers for the elderly at the block level. Like community libraries, this is a brainchild of Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz.

Published: 17th November 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

An old building gets a facelift before being converted into a club for the elderly. (Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Jamtara, which hit the headlines for equipping all 118 panchayats with community libraries by giving a makeover to the old and dilapidated school buildings lying unused, is gearing up for something new.

It is working on clubs or recreational centers for the elderly at the block level. Like community libraries, this is a brainchild of Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz.

He has taken this initiative to set up clubs for the elderly with minimum expenditure. Once again, he wants to utilise old buildings in block offices.

These clubs will come up in all six blocks — Nala, Fathepur, Jamtara, Narayanpur, Karmatand and Kundhit.

Buildings have been identified and renovation is in progress. According to Ahmed, these centers will be exclusively for senior citizens so that they can interact socially and lead a dignified lifes.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, the idea struck him after coming across instances of depression among elderly people due to various social issues.

“There was a teacher who was teaching children even after retirement. After his wife’s death, he went into depression and started waiting for his death. When it came to the notice of district administration, we motivated him to live a normal life. I thought why not give an opportunity to live a dignified social life to the poor and elderly people by setting up such clubs at the block level,” said Ahmed. He added health camps will also be organised in these clubs.

A committee will be formed with a Block Development Officer as the ex-officio secretary to ensure proper monitoring. One has to be above 60 to join the club. Locals are elated to know about the initiative.

“Since the most miserable part of a person’s life is old age with no one to look after, it is a great initiative by the district administration,” said social activist from Nala Block, Vijan Rai.

Bodi Lal Murmu, an elderly person, said that although people from distant areas might not be able to come to these clubs, it will definitely be great relief for those living within 2-3 kilometers of the block offices.

