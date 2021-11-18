Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: At a small fuel station in Ranchi, people buy fuel for their vehicles that is made not from imported crude oil but from microalgae found in the ponds in Jharkhand. Not just environment-friendly, this fuel comes much cheaper too - Rs 78 per litre compared to Rs 92 per litre for diesel.

The bio-fuel is the brainchild of 42-year-old engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta who now plans to manufacture it on a large scale once MoUs are signed with the Ranchi Municipal Corporation for taking microalgae out from the water bodies.

According to Gupta, not only is the bio-fuel far less polluting than petrol/diesel, removing the microalgae from the water bodies will also help clean them. Due to the presence of microalgae, normal pH value of water bodies remains around 8-9, making them alkaline, he said.

Gupta claimed the bio-fuel gives more mileage, is renewable and reduces air pollution. He is manufacturing the bio-fuel at a small plant set up on the outskirts of Ranchi after obtaining approval from Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Gupta claims the microalgae-based fuel can be used in any EM590 diesel engine manufactured these days in India. "Compared to other bio-fuels, it can be prepared within the shortest period of 20 days. I am selling 2,000-2,500 litres every day at my pump," he said.

Gupta has been given a go-ahead by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association and has been appreciated by Tata Motors, which said the bio-diesel has increased the efficiency of its vehicles without causing any harm to the engine. Dalmia Bharat Cement is also using it in its equipment.

The State Urban Development Authority believes if Gupta's claims are true, it will bring a revolution in

the country.