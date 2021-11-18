STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol

At a small fuel station in Ranchi, people buy fuel for their vehicles that is made not from imported crude oil but from microalgae found in the ponds in Jharkhand.

Published: 18th November 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta

Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: At a small fuel station in Ranchi, people buy fuel for their vehicles that is made not from imported crude oil but from microalgae found in the ponds in Jharkhand. Not just environment-friendly, this fuel comes much cheaper too - Rs 78 per litre compared to Rs 92 per litre for diesel.

The bio-fuel is the brainchild of 42-year-old engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta who now plans to manufacture it on a large scale once MoUs are signed with the Ranchi Municipal Corporation for taking microalgae out from the water bodies.

According to Gupta, not only is the bio-fuel far less polluting than petrol/diesel, removing the microalgae from the water bodies will also help clean them. Due to the presence of microalgae, normal pH value of water bodies remains around 8-9, making them alkaline, he said. 

Gupta claimed the bio-fuel gives more mileage, is renewable and reduces air pollution. He is manufacturing the bio-fuel at a small plant set up on the outskirts of Ranchi after obtaining approval from Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. 

Gupta claims the microalgae-based fuel can be used in any EM590 diesel engine manufactured these days in India. "Compared to other bio-fuels, it can be prepared within the shortest period of 20 days. I am selling 2,000-2,500 litres every day at my pump," he said.

Gupta has been given a go-ahead by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association and has been appreciated by Tata Motors, which said the bio-diesel has increased the efficiency of its vehicles without causing any harm to the engine. Dalmia Bharat Cement is also using it in its equipment.

The State Urban Development Authority believes if Gupta's claims are true, it will bring a revolution in 
the country. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranchi fuel station Jharkhand Vishal Prasad Gupta Ranchi Municipal Corporation Bio fuels Algae fuel
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp