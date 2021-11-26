STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

CIMFR-Dhanbad's initiative uses coal for making necklaces, jewellery items

According to scientists, these beauty products made of black carbon are not only useful and light,  they are also strong and durable.

Published: 26th November 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Gold Jewellery

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Coal is not known as a beautiful mineral. But in an innovative step, the black sedimentary rock used as fuel will be presented before the world in a new form. Following an initiative of the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), Dhanbad, coal is used for making necklaces, earrings and other decorative items.

According to scientists, these beauty products made of black carbon are not only useful and light,  they are also strong and durable. These products will be made available on CIMFR's e-portal Gramin Market. According to CIMFR director Dr Pradeep Kumar Singh, coal waste is used to make these products with an intention to add value to local resources, which are available in the region in abundance.

"Under a project related to social upliftment and skill development of women in mining areas funded by CSR-CIMFR, we have developed a technique through which coal waste is processed in such a way that it can be given different shapes and developed into jewellery and decorative items. It is processed in such a way that it does not catch fire or break easily," he said.

The ‘coal crafting’ process involves using pieces of coal, coal dust and a binder to hold it together. Under this initiative, one gram of coal can be sold for Rs 500 after it gets converted into jewellery. "It will help economical upliftment of coal mine based women," said Singh.

"I got an idea to use it for art and craft of jewellery as it is done with shells found near seashores," said Principal Scientist Dr Selvi. After processing coal waste, she developed a form which could be given different shapes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research CIMFR Dhanbad Gramin Market
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp