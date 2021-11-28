25 years of hardship ends as bus service resumes for this village in Telangana

S Raja Reddy By

ADILABAD: While movies such as Karnan (2021), directed by Mari Selvaraj, clearly show as to how hard those living in backward areas struggle to get bus services in their native places, one can easily find similar examples here in Telangana as well. Putting an end to hardships that lasted for over 25 years, the residents of Mangi village under Tiryani mandal in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district have finally managed to get the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to resume bus service to their area.

Mangi village which used to be infamous as an area hit by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) is now on the path of recovery. After struggling for over 25 years, the residents have finally started witnessing some development, thanks to the efforts of the officials concerned that helped uproot Maoists from the backward village.Now the authorities are focused on improving infrastructure in Mangi, and providing education to kids and employment opportunities to adults. Police officials too are at the forefront of these initiatives. They are currently making arrangements to set up small-scale industries and lay roads in the village.

Located in the middle of a dense forest, adjacent to a hilly area, Mangi was once a Maoist bastion till a few years back. Bus services in the village were suspended in 1995 after Mangi became a Maoist stronghold. The residents have been struggling since then.Even when activities of the cadre reduced, tragedy struck Mangi once again when the activists of the banned outfit and security personnel exchanged fire in the forest area that falls under the village limits in July, 202, as a result of which the sleuths increased vigil here yet again.

However, with the intervention of Tiryani Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao, the village is slowly limping back to normalcy. Rama Rao and local tractor owners took it upon themselves and repaired the three-kilometre local ghat road which was in a deplorable condition. Now, the villagers are also able to utilise the services of 108 and 102 ambulances, apart from RTC buses. Additional SP YV Sudhedendra visited the village and flagged off the new TSRTC buses.

