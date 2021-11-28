STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Odisha ASHA worker Matilda Kullu fought Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list

Matilda Kullu of Sundargarh stood by one and all during the difficult times of Covid-19 to save precious lives
 

Published: 28th November 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp

Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA:  It was yet another busy day for Sundargarh-based ASHA worker Matilda Kullu who was ignorant of the fact that she has made it to the Forbes India’s W-Power 2021 list for her work during the Covid-19 outbreak in Odisha.

Oblivious of the media attention, the 45-year-old ASHA worker spent the Saturday attending a vaccination programme, sector meeting, doorstep health checkup of newborns and other routine works. Donning the roles of a health worker, counsellor and motivator for Gargadbahal and villages nearby under Bargaon block of Sundargarh district since 2005, Matilda has stood by one and all during the difficult times of Covid-19 to save precious lives.

For her dedication and achievement, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the ASHA worker. “I congratulate Matilda Kullu, ASHA worker from Bargaon tehsil of Sundargarh district on being named in Forbes India W-Power 2021 list. She represents thousands of dedicated Covid Warriors who are at the forefront to save precious lives”, he tweeted.

She has also been felicitated by the local administration for her exemplary services in the fight against Covid-19.  Even after being infected with the coronavirus during the second wave, Matilda resumed her duties after a fortnight and did not hesitate to work for additional hours.

“When the country shut down after the Covid outbreak and people remained indoors, it became our duty to take people with symptoms for Covid test, ensure that they take medicines and isolate themselves. Our primary responsibility now is to vaccinate all”, she says. At a time when villagers resorted to traditional cures including sorcery and black magic, Matilda and her likes took upon themselves to make people understand the importance of medical care and succeeded.  “It was only possible through several years of awareness camps about the ills of black magic. People are less superstitious now but it will take some years more to root out the practice”, she says.

Apart from creating awareness among villagers on health services, her duties include medical care for pregnant women and nursing mothers, antenatal/postnatal check-ups, immunisation, sanitisation, promoting hygiene, administering polio and other vaccines, conducting surveys and so on. Although the monthly Rs 6,000 incentive does not suffice in meeting her family’s basic needs, this has never discouraged her from carrying out her responsibilities towards people at the grassroots.  Sundargarh chief district medical officer Dr SK Mishra said ASHAs are the backbone of rural healthcare and Matilda is an inspiration for all of them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ASHA worker Matilda Kullu Forbes India’s W-Power 2021
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp