Kanniyakumari to Chennai, 9-year-old runs for sustainable development awareness

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sharvesh, a student of Sairam Matriculation School West Tambaram, has begun his run from Kanniyakumari to Chennai in a bid to raise awareness about the ‘Global Goals for Sustainable Development of the United Nations’. Aged nine, Sharvesh will cover the distance, roughly 750 kms, in about 10 days.

During his record-breaking journey, he will also plant seeds. He is carrying with him approximately two lakh seed balls for the purpose. The likes of Rotary International and Junior Chamber International have associated themselves with this first-of-its-kind attempt. State Information and Technology minister, T Mano Thangaraj, flagged off the awareness run from Thiruvalluvar Statue on Saturday.