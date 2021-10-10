Odisha youth dig canal through hill to bring water home

Arabinda Panda By

CUTTACK: Fighting against all odds and a hostile terrain, around 40 youths of Sudarshanpur in Tigiria block of Cuttack district have put an end to the water problems in the village.

They have dug up a canal through a hill to channel rainwater flow to their village pond.

The 20 feet deep pond is spread over one acre and can now cater to the needs of the entire village and nearby areas.

Villagers bathing in the pond

The pond was dug under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme at a cost of Rs 4 lakh last year. Earthen bunds (embankments) were build on the sides of the water body to conserve water.

However, despite rains the pond remained dry as it could not catch enough rainwater nor did have any inflow from natural channels.

Naresh Pal (29) said he and the others then decided to fix the problem and held a meeting to chalk out a plan.

“First we ascertained the point from where the rainwater was going waste. Then we started work with spades, crowbars, etc., on September 25. It was a herculean task to dig a canal manually on the rocky and forest terrain. It took eight days to dig up the canal which stretches for 1 km from Sorishpal hillock to the pond,” he said.

Over 800 people of 150 families reside in the village situated on the foot of Sorishpal hillock surrounded by forest. Agriculture is the main source of livelihood for the people.

However, they had been facing water crisis throughout the year since generations.

There was no pond in the village and the residents had to depend upon Jamunabandha minor irrigation project located far away for bathing, washing and other social activities including performing the obsequies.

The locals’ efforts paid off as the pond has filled up with rainwater. Now the villagers are using the pond for bathing and other purposes.

“We have also planned to take up fish farming in the pond,” Pal said.