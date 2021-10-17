STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Andhra Pradesh: Techie-turned-farmer promises higher yield with new aqua technology

Nishanth Reddy switched careers two years ago and took up aqua farming and implemented Biofloc technology.

Published: 17th October 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Nishanth said that he will expand his Biofloc nursery to get a higher yield and also to provide more employment.

Nishanth said that he will expand his Biofloc nursery to get a higher yield and also to provide more employment.

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: With an aim to increase the production of shrimp, a 27-year-old software engineer-turned-aqua farmer from Nellore has adopted a latest aqua farming technique. The youngster has been using the IoT-enabled spraying machines along with the Bioflac technology at his aqua ponds at Thotapalli in Gudur mandal of the district. Nishanth’s father, Narendranath Reddy, has been into aqua culture since 1989. Nishanth Reddy switched careers two years ago and took up aqua farming and implemented Biofloc technology.

“Supplying high quality head on, shell on shrimp will add value to its exports and improve the profit margins for farmers. Intensive farming should be encouraged by industry experts and trained academicians to improve the productivity of farmers,’’ Nishanth Reddy said. His father has been maintaining an aqua culture in around 80 hectares. To to make aqua culture more profitable, Nishanth, for the first time in the region, implemented Biofloc technology in five hectares. He has been monitoring the farm from a control room and has set up AI-based CCTV cameras around the ponds. 

Nishant Reddy working at Biofloc nursery at his aqua pond. (Photo | Express)

He explained, “Biofloc culture is a zero-water exchange method, where the aggregates of bacteria, algae, protozoa are held together in a matrix with organic matter to improve water quality and prevent diseases. It provides rich nutrition and acts as an additional feed to the shrimp and also keeps them healthy.” 

“We are the first ones to achieve the production of 160 tonnes of shrimp in one hectare per year. We have a multi-phase production system which has facilitated in the production of four crops per year through Biofloc nursery,’’ he added. 

Noticing the good yields in aqua culture using Biofloc technology, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Dr L Murugan visited Nishanth’s Biofloc nursery during his recent visit. The Union Minister interacted with the young farmer and sought details about the aqua farming with Biofloc Technology.The Minister’s visit has instilled more confidence in the young farmer. Nishanth said that he will expand his Biofloc nursery to get a higher yield and also to provide more employment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biofloc technology Nishanth Reddy
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp