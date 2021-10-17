Andhra Pradesh: Techie-turned-farmer promises higher yield with new aqua technology

D Surendra Kumar By

NELLORE: With an aim to increase the production of shrimp, a 27-year-old software engineer-turned-aqua farmer from Nellore has adopted a latest aqua farming technique. The youngster has been using the IoT-enabled spraying machines along with the Bioflac technology at his aqua ponds at Thotapalli in Gudur mandal of the district. Nishanth’s father, Narendranath Reddy, has been into aqua culture since 1989. Nishanth Reddy switched careers two years ago and took up aqua farming and implemented Biofloc technology.

“Supplying high quality head on, shell on shrimp will add value to its exports and improve the profit margins for farmers. Intensive farming should be encouraged by industry experts and trained academicians to improve the productivity of farmers,’’ Nishanth Reddy said. His father has been maintaining an aqua culture in around 80 hectares. To to make aqua culture more profitable, Nishanth, for the first time in the region, implemented Biofloc technology in five hectares. He has been monitoring the farm from a control room and has set up AI-based CCTV cameras around the ponds.

He explained, “Biofloc culture is a zero-water exchange method, where the aggregates of bacteria, algae, protozoa are held together in a matrix with organic matter to improve water quality and prevent diseases. It provides rich nutrition and acts as an additional feed to the shrimp and also keeps them healthy.”

“We are the first ones to achieve the production of 160 tonnes of shrimp in one hectare per year. We have a multi-phase production system which has facilitated in the production of four crops per year through Biofloc nursery,’’ he added.

Noticing the good yields in aqua culture using Biofloc technology, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Dr L Murugan visited Nishanth’s Biofloc nursery during his recent visit. The Union Minister interacted with the young farmer and sought details about the aqua farming with Biofloc Technology.The Minister’s visit has instilled more confidence in the young farmer. Nishanth said that he will expand his Biofloc nursery to get a higher yield and also to provide more employment.