'Born to Win' is the apt tagline for these women from Telangana

Currently, as many as 500 women are working hand-in-hand with the Kakatiya Mahila Mac’s Limited at the food processing units that sell Kinova, Jowar and other varieties of millets.

Published: 17th October 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

These women have already established 10 stalls in the district.

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

JANGAON: At a time when their male counterparts are struggling to make both ends meet, women entrepreneurs belonging to Ghanpur mandal in Jangaon district are working wonders by undertaking a millet business. Under the aegis and guidance of the Kakatiya Mahila Mac’s Limited, scores of Ghanpur women have set up millet processing units in the mandal. Currently, as many as 500 women are working hand-in-hand with the Kakatiya Mahila Mac’s Limited at the food processing units that sell Kinova, Jowar and other varieties of millets.

In the meantime, these women, with the help of Kakatiya Mahila Mac’s Limited and CEO Thallapally Venkata Swamy, are spreading awareness among others on the benefits of opening and working at such food processing units. What started as a small establishment with just six members on March 8, 2021, is now receiving good response from all over the district. According to sources, the first unit was set up at a cost of Rs 2 lakh.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Thallapally Venkata Swamy said that a total of 5,000 women currently work with the company. “After the outbreak of Covid, the demand for nutritious food began skyrocketing. Millet is also rich in dietary fibre. Taking this into consideration, we decided to establish organic food processing units and roped in six women for this initiative. Now, there are at least 500 women working in these food processing units. We currently purchase millet varieties such as finger (ragula), sorghum (jonna) and foxtail (korra) directly from the farmers. The company is spending about Rs 2 lakh every month for the purchase three tonnes of millet from farmers,” says Swamy.

These women have already established 10 stalls in the district. G Kavitha, who works for a Self Help Group (SHG), says that they never expected such a success in a short span of time. “We are now certain that we will be able to set up more food processing units across the district soon. We are visiting all villages to spread awareness among local women’s groups. Each member of the collective is earning Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month. We thank Kakatiya Mahila Mac’s Limited for their support,” adds Kavitha.

