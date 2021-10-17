Lensman turns Good Samaritan for the needy in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: For the last 18 years, this 46-year-old photographer in Kurnool has been helping people in need. S Khaja Basha, better recognised as SK, is a resident of Kallur. He has been taking up initiatives of providing monthly pensions to elderly people and mentally disabled. He also donates tricycles for the physically handicapped people.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the lensman said, “Currently, I provide monthly pensions of Rs 200, from my own pocket, to at least 70 elderly and mentally disabled, who are not receiving their pensions from the government due to various technical problems.” He has distributed tricycles to over 50 physically handicapped people.

He has been helping people since 2002, with his own money or with the help of donations from his friends. The lensman said that helping the needy in whichever way he can, gives him great satisfaction. SK has also helps people to get the benefits provided by the government, donors and NGOs. He spends at least 10 per cent of his monthly earnings to help the poor. SK further said that he has been able to help the poor because of the donors who contribute for a good cause.

