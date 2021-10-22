Complex surgery at Hyderabad hospital restores Sudanese soldier’s finger

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors from a private hospital in the city helped reconstruct the finger of a Sudanese military official who had been shot five times and had lost functionality in his right index finger during a military operation in his country.

Doctors at Gleneagles Global Hospital performed a complex arthroplasty surgery of the metacarpophalangeal joint in the index finger, after which the patient was able to perform several tasks as against 11 months ago, when he could not even bend the finger.

“The victim, a 32-year-old soldier from Sudan, was shot at in Khartoum He was operated on his right index finger, but due the complexity of the case, he was left with a non-functional index finger and could not bend it at all, hampering the quality of his daily routine,” informed the hospital.