Project Diya: Hyderabad's 'Bicycle Mayor' is revamping old cycles for better use

These renovated cycles, infused with a new life, ultimately end up with a new user in need.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cycling is getting a renewed push in the city, courtesy the city’s ‘Bicycle Mayor’ Sanathana Selvan whose is spearheading a fresh initiative, that of recycling cycles. Named Project Diya, Selvan’s team of cyclists are collecting rusted, old and out of use cycles which have been discarded by users, and refurbishing them.

These renovated cycles, infused with a new life, ultimately end up with a new user in need. “The whole idea looks at reworking these damaged cycles and giving them to those in need like paper boys, vendors etc who use it for livelihood purposes,” explains Hyderabad’s Bicycle Mayor, who wants to “reset” Hyderabad with cycling.

The team has eight volunteers — ranging from those who would collect, to those who provide a truck to collect the cycles, to those who lend a space to store these cycles, to those repairing and sponsoring the repairs. The team has till now collected 50 such broken down/out of use cycles and gotten them fixed by local mechanics. It has redistributed 25 of these to the needy. 

One of the key beneficiaries they look to help is a union of cyclists they have formed who use cycles for livelihood purposes and not for fitness. This union is called the Cheermalu Cyclists Union whose first set of participants are newspaper boys of the ECIL area. 

“Affordability is a key problem for many in the city who cannot afford a cycle. When we connected with the ECIL paper-boys, we realised that many of them have to spend a lot on repairs. An initiative like Project Diya helps them immensely,” adds Selvan.

Further plan
Going ahead Selvan’s team wish to collaborate further with gated communities, colleges etc where such cycles may be available in bulk. To donate, WhatsApp on 9629557866

