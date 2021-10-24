STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Wheelchair-bound 12-year-old from Kerala wins hearts through YouTube

Kasyap who has been confined to the wheelchair for two years has so far produced 400 videos with the help of his family.

Published: 24th October 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kasyap with his family

Kasyap with his family

By Vishnuprasad K P 
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) may have weakened 12-year-old Kasyap Ram’s muscles, but the disease has not affected his will power. The Mookkuthala native, who is also battling autism, has been winning hearts ever since he launched his YouTube channel ‘Love Laugh Live with Ani’. The channel now has 17,200 subscribers and has won him a place in the India Book of Records for being an inspiration to other children with disabilities.

Kasyap who has been confined to the wheelchair for two years has so far produced 400 videos with the help of his family. He narrates stories and sings songs he picked up over the years. He also shares details of his daily activities and loves to engage the audience with his cooking videos and travels.

“My latest video is about the gifts I received from my relatives for winning the award,” Kasyap told TNIE. Kasyap’s mother Divya says many people, including BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan, visited the house after Kasyap won the award. Kasyap is looking forward to upload the videos based on these visits.

The fun activities, according to the family, has kept Kasyap engaged. Divya, who quit her job as a teacher to look after Kasyap, said he walked and did all his activities on his own till he was nine years old. When he became confined to a wheelchair, I decided to stay with him at any cost. We noticed he had a flair of imitating other YouTubers and decided we should start a YouTube channel for him. This is how ‘Love Laugh Live with Ani’ kicked off. It keeps him engaged and happy,” Divya said. Her sister Dhanya edits the videos for the channel.

Kasyap is now a Class 7 student at the PCN GHSS, Mookkuthala. His father Shajesh, who works as a junior superintendent at the Tirur sub court, and his brother Kasinath, a Class 8 student of PCN school, are also a great source of strength for Kasyap. 

“We don’t preplan any of the videos. Divya shoots videos whenever Kasyap feels like doing one. Recently, he asked us to shoot a memory test video at 1am since he was not getting sleep. Divya and Kasinath shot the video for him. He is our world,” Shajesh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala YouTube
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp