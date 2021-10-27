Professor Sharada Srinivasan gets Woman Engineer of the Year award

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Padma Shri awardee Professor Sharada Srinivasan has added yet another accolade to her expansive list of accomplishments by being one of three women to be chosen for the Indian National Academy of Engineering’s Woman Engineer of the Year award in 2021.

The title is awarded by the academy to women who have made breakthrough contributions to the fields of technology and engineering in India. She is a professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru.

She is well known internationally for her contributions to the field of archaeology, particularly archaeometallurg. Her major breakthroughs are on ancient metallurgy and mining. She will be commemorated in in December.