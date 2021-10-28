Paintings by Indian transpersons to feature at University of South Florida exhibition

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a remarkable achievement, paintings by eight transwomen have been selected for featuring in the art exhibition to be held at the University of South Florida. Unable to mobilize funds for the trip, the artists look forward to the MK Stalin-led government extending financial assistance to ensure their participation in the prestigious exhibition.

The paintings sketched by transwomen Abhinaya, Kalki, Rupakala, Silky Prema, Sandhya, Rambha and a transman from Ramesh from Tamil Nadu and a transwoman Saji Varier from Kerala will be featured at the exhibition on the topic 'Visibility and Remembrance: Standing with the Trans Community" scheduled to be held from November 20 to April 20, 2022.

Among the artists include the transwoman Abhinaya, who died last year due to illness at the age of 34.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, a transwoman activist Kalki Subramaniam said, "It would be a great honour to Abhinaya posthumously for selecting her painting in the exhibition. She sketched the painting three years ago."

She said that it would be an international honour for the Indian trans community.

"All the painting speaks about the transpersons' living. A total of 25 entries were submitted by transpersons from India. Among them, eight persons' paintings were selected," she added.

She said that apart from the exhibition, the selected painting will also be featured on the website of the university.

The members have sought the state government's help to provide funding to help them make it to the exhibition.