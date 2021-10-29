17-yr-old makes into IISER after effecting a differently-abled friendly 'correction' in system

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: It was a joyous Tuesday for 17-year-old Arya Raj, who came out with flying colours after passing the aptitude test of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).

Arya, who is wheelchair-bound and has 80 per cent cerebral palsy, wrote the test on September 17 and has now not only secured admission at IISER Thiruvananthapuram, ranked 5th at the national level in the person with disability category (PWD) but also paved the path for a valuable 'correction' in the system to make it more differently-abled friendly, with the unflinching support of the DLSA.

The two demands raised by Arya before the DLSA were that she be allowed a scribe of her equivalent qualification to take the aptitude test and be given extra time.

Following this, DLSA sent notice to IISER Kolkata, which was conducting the aptitude test for 2021.

The online adalat was done on three consecutive days wherein IISER was represented by Joint Admission Committee Chairman Anantha Das Gupta, among others.

"It was hardly a week before the IISER aptitude test that we conducted an online adalat with officials of IISER Kolkata as the opposite party. In the beginning, they were hesitant to amend the rules. On the third day, the officials made up their mind to allow the two demands put forth by Arya Raj," said Shyjal M P, sub-judge and Kozhikode District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary.

"Normally a scribe studying in the junior class should only be allowed to write the aptitude test. But the problem was that not everyone can comprehend what Arya Raj was communicating. Arya's schoolmate and plus-two student Hiba was her able scribe and the former wanted the latter to be her scribe. Finally, IISER gave nod to the demand. It also agreed to provide 30 minutes more time for her in an hour," elaborated Shyjal.

The most heartwarming consequence was - all amendments IISER made for Arya Raj after her legal fight, it was made common for all PWD students.

Student with an excellent track record

Arya's enviable track record had worked in her favour. She had secured a full 1200 marks in the plus-two examination held this year.

"Perhaps she may be the single cerebral palsy student who won both LSS and USS scholarships in the state. She also got 44th rank at the national level (PWD category) in the JEE examination, which meant she can easily get into any NIT. But her dream is to pursue research in astrobiology. Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking is my daughter's role model," said Rajiv K, Arya Raj's father. The girl had also won the UNICEF child achiever award when she was 12.

DLSA came across Arya at a function it conducted to felicitate her after she secured full marks in the plus-two examination.

"She spoke about her dream in astrobiology and DLSA offered wholehearted support. She was such a genius that I have to take a five-hour preparation before talking to her about her dream subject," added sub-judge Shyjal.

But still, challenges are aplenty for Arya.

"She needs help to take care of in the IISER campus as well as in the classroom as she can't even move around alone. She also needs a break to do a therapy treatment," said Rajeev and wife Pushpaja M K.