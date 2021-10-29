Assistant Professor from Kerala wins chess championship in Greece

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The love for chess runs deep in Dr Nimmy A George’s family. Her father, a national-level arbiter, introduced his daughters to chess. Nimmy’s elder sister Dr Neenu George became one of the first from Kerala to become a national champion. Nimmy too, believed she could turn her passion for the sport into a career. Her other sister Neelima A George is also a national level player.

Earlier this week, the Ernakulam native made the nation proud by winning silver at the World Amateur Chess Championship held at Rhodes Island in Greece. While chess players from the state, especially women, are only starting to make their mark on the international stage, Nimmy’s achievement stands out. “I want to try and win the Women International Norm title. Currently, I’ve got four norms for it, a first from Kerala. I hope my achievement will inspire many more,” said Nimmy on the phone from Greece.

The 35-year-old manages a career in chess besides being the HoD and Assistant Professor of the Department of Commerce at Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakara. Talking about her silver at the world event, Nimmy says it was a massive experience to play with top players from across the globe. “Participating in an international event gives you a lot of confidence. I fetched the same points as the gold medalist. That was delightful,” she said.

Nimmy admits that juggling chess and her work at the college takes effort. But it is the passion for chess and her family’s support that keeps her going. “There is a lot of travel required when you are competing in events. There are many factors at play, but ultimately, the love for chess keeps me going,” Nimmy concluded.