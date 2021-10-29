STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Dr Selvam was given a world ranking of 1,78,847 out of 76,58,440 in all subjects.

Published: 29th October 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: An assistant professor of Thoothukudi has emerged into the list of top 2 per cent scientists released by a leading publisher Elsevier BV, Stanford University. The Netherland-based publisher updated science-wide author databases of standardised citation indicators- 2021, on October 19.

Dr S Selvam, Assistant Professor in Geology, VO Chidambaram College, who featured for the first time in Elsevier BV ranking, has achieved a rank of 218 under Earth & Environmental Sciences (Geology) and 338 under Environmental Engineering, out of 15720 ranks, with 260 number of citations in the year 2020.

Selvam was given a world ranking of 1,78,847 out of 76,58,440 in all subjects. The number of citations of his articles in 2020 was 260 (excluding self citation) and h-index of 9 (excluding self-citation) in 2020. Even though professor Dr S Selvam of the Geology department had published over 80 peer-reviewed journals in various fields, the publisher had considered 37 out of them for the rankings. Selvam had begun publishing search articles in 2013.

Selvam told TNIE that the number of citations and the h-index had earned him the world ranking. He is involved in research related to hydrogeology, environmental science, remote sensing and geographical information systems (RS&GIS) and microplastics. He had earned 1486 citations in a short period of seven years, he said. "I am really proud V.O.Chidambaram College name comes under top most world 2% institutions in the world", he said.  

As far as leading universities of Tamil Nadu are concerned, six researchers from Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, 13 from Anna University, 11 from Annamalai university, three from Bharatidasan University and 15 from Bharathiar University, five from Periyar University and three from the University of Madras had featured in the Elsevier BV rankings. Over  11 from Pondicherry University had also made it into the top scientists' list.

The six researchers of MS University featured in the top 2 % scientist list include Senthil Nathan Shengottai (rank 34273), G Annadurai  (rank 65999), Citarasu Thavasimuthu (rank 82083), Selvam Ammaiyappan (rank 127728), Immanuel Grasian (rank 179291) and Abdulkader (rank 197733).

According to the Elsevier BV, the selection is based on the top 100,000 by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2% or above. Scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. The publisher had provided field- and subfield-specific percentiles for all scientists who have published at least 5 papers. The Elsevier BV has a database of over 100,000 top-scientists providing standardised information on citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions and a composite indicator, the publisher says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stanford University Elsevier BV Dr S Selvam VO Chidambaram College Geology Geologist
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp