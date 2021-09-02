STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

A decade of ‘floating’ medical services in Kochi

Tomy Nedumparambil, who was a nursing assistant at Kalanthakadu primary health centre, joined the floating dispensary in Maradu on its first day — May 27, 2011. 

Published: 02nd September 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

The floating dispensary functioning at Maradu municipality

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tomy Nedumparambil, who was a nursing assistant at Kalanthakadu primary health centre, joined the floating dispensary in Maradu on its first day — May 27, 2011. Now, despite being retired, he still serves there. A brainchild of Maradu municipality’s former chairman T K Devarajan, the floating dispensary was introduced after receiving complaints from the elderly in the municipality about being deprived of medical facilities. 

“The dispensary functions from Monday to Saturday between 10am and 3pm at boat jetties on a rotational basis. The dispensary now has a doctor, nurse, nursing assistant, lab technician, and ASHA workers and it functions as a health centre,” said Devarajan. The dispensary reaches Nettoor, Maradu Moothedam, and Kettezhethumkadavu on Mondays, Kundannoor on Tuesday, Cheppanam on Wednesday, Kizhakke Chathamma on Thursday, Maradu Choolackal Kadavu on Friday, and Cheppanam Bandu on Saturday. 

“We have all the primary facilities except in-patient treatment at the floating dispensary. Though the project was started by Maradu municipality, it serves areas of Kumbalam panchayat as well. During the pandemic, when medical care has been scarce, it has been really helpful for people living on the coast,” he said.

On some days, the dispensary gets around 50 to 80 visitors. Sometimes, the number goes up to 100 or 120. People struggling with lifestyle diseases in need of regular check-ups are the standard set of visitors at the dispensary and come to test for diabetes, haemoglobin count, blood pressure, cholesterol and urine.

“Medicines are supplied from Valanthakkad PHC. Extra medicines are provided by the municipality. A team from the Centre also visited the dispensary once and attached a new project, Care on Waves, to it. They also provided a lab facility for the boat,” said Tomy.

For over 10 years, the floating dispensary has been serving as a dependable healthcare facility for financially backward people those living on the coast

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
floating dispensary Maradu
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp