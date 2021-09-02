NGO to fund studies of fallen Indian soldiers' children in Canada

By PTI

TORONTO: An Indo-Canadian social welfare organisation has decided to fund the children of fallen Indian soldiers for their higher education in Canada, according to a statement issued by the NGO.

The Toronto-based Canada-India Foundation (CIF) organised a charity golf tournament last week that has helped the organisation raised USD 100,000 from the donors for the purpose.

Held under the aegis of CIF Charitable Foundation, the golf tournaments have been one of the most successful fund raising events specially targeted at the military families that need support.

"This year, additionally, the organisers announced an expansion of the fund to create more opportunities for the children of the fallen heroes who may want to pursue higher education in Canada," the organisation said in the statement issued last week.

Speaking on the initiative, Satish Thakkar, chair, CIF, said: "Canada-India Foundation started its annual charity tournament six years ago to raise funds to help the families of fallen soldiers in India and Canada".

Many dignitaries were present at the event, including High Commissioner of India to Canada Ajay Bisaria, Bisaria noted: "CIF's initiative to help the families of fallen soldiers is commendable".