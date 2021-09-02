STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

NGO to fund studies of fallen Indian soldiers' children in Canada

The Toronto-based Canada-India Foundation (CIF) organised a charity golf tournament last week that has helped the organisation raised USD 100,000.

Published: 02nd September 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Foreign exchange, US Dollar, Dollar notes

For representational purpose. (File photo)

By PTI

TORONTO: An Indo-Canadian social welfare organisation has decided to fund the children of fallen Indian soldiers for their higher education in Canada, according to a statement issued by the NGO.

The Toronto-based Canada-India Foundation (CIF) organised a charity golf tournament last week that has helped the organisation raised USD 100,000 from the donors for the purpose.

Held under the aegis of CIF Charitable Foundation, the golf tournaments have been one of the most successful fund raising events specially targeted at the military families that need support.

"This year, additionally, the organisers announced an expansion of the fund to create more opportunities for the children of the fallen heroes who may want to pursue higher education in Canada," the organisation said in the statement issued last week.

Speaking on the initiative, Satish Thakkar, chair, CIF, said: "Canada-India Foundation started its annual charity tournament six years ago to raise funds to help the families of fallen soldiers in India and Canada".

Many dignitaries were present at the event, including High Commissioner of India to Canada Ajay Bisaria, Bisaria noted: "CIF's initiative to help the families of fallen soldiers is commendable".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canada Indian soldiers Indian soldiers children
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp