STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Meet this one minute wonder of a whizz-kid from Kerala

Six-year-old Thathvik R S can recite the names of 101 Kauravas and long English words along with its spelling within a minute. The champ has several Book of Records to his name

Published: 03rd September 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: For six-year-old Thathvik R S, reciting the names of 101 Kauravas from the epic Mahabharatha within a minute is a breeze. In one minute 14 seconds, the Thiruvananthapuram-native can recall the names of all 100 sons and one daughter of Dhritarashtra. The boy has also set a record for being the fastest to recite ten long English words found in the Oxford dictionary along with their spellings in just one minute and 35 seconds. 

At this young age, Thathvik has several records to his name, including a spot in the India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records and International Book of Records for his extraordinary skill set. Elated with the record winning titles, and appreciation, Thathvik who is a voracious reader shares his secret of remembering the names and long words.

“I started off with memorising the names of states and capitals. When big words come, I split them and learn it by heart. For the 101 Kauravas, I learned ten names each day, and finally, I could recite all of them,” says Thathvik, who is a class 1 student of  St. Paul’s CSIWF Central School, Uchakkada, Balaramapuram.

It was his mother Sreethu Shyam, a teacher at Government. LPS Kottukal discovered his hidden talent. According to her, Thathvik was introduced to newspapers at an early stage. He even picked letters from Malayalam newspapers when he was two-and-half years old. “When my father Shyamaprasad used to read newspaper in the morning, Thathvik also accompanied him. Seeing his interest in reading, we bought him many books, including GK. One must be aware of the political and social occurrences happening around them. I used to read out important facts to my son to improve his IQ, she says. 

Thathvik got the chance to perform in front of people after his mother enrolled his name in an online abacus class. “The class always encouraged the students to do special performances. When the other kids of his age did dance and music, Thathvik instead recited the names of state, capitals, famous waterfalls in Kerala, birds, and even recited the numbers and alphabets in backward order,” says Sreethu. 
The young champ’s attempt was recognised by many prolific personalities. 

The records selection committee approved Thathvik’s record on May 2021. “One of my colleagues suggested the idea of applying for the book of records. Then we recorded a video of him reciting the long words and the names of the 101 Kauravas to the selection committee,”says Sreethu.

Recently Shashi Tharoor appreciated Thatvik’s effort on his social media handle. “It is Thathvik’s dream to meet him in person,” adds Sreethu

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Book of Records Asia Book of Records
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp