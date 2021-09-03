Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Sindu Choodan By

KOLLAM: In the courtyard of the prime minister’s residence, a guava sapling will spread its leaves. A few springs later, it will bear the fruits of enthusiasm of a young girl — from a remote hamlet in Kerala — who dreams to spread the virtues of organic farming across the country.

On Thursday, Jayalakshmi, a Class 10 student from Pandalam in Pathanamthitta district, was elated as actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi handed over a guava sapling gifted by her to PM Narendra Modi. Jayalakshmi had presented the sapling to Suresh Gopi during his visit to Gandhi Bhavan at Pathanapuram on Monday.

Jayalakshmi, 16, had bagged the state government’s Karshaka Thilakam Award last year for the best girl student for maintaining an organic farm in her courtyard. Daughter of Deepthi S, a college teacher, and Sanjeev K S, a private sector employee, Jayalakshmi used to educate her friends about the virtues of organic farming.

She had also written to the PM, sharing her views and seeking his support to promote organic farming. In her letter, she requested him to motivate and encourage the people to switch to organic farming and organic farm products through his Mann Ki Baat programme. She also requested the PM to conduct a national-level competition under the ministry of agriculture for students who have a passion for farming.

Acknowledg ing her efforts, Modi sent a letter appreciating her efforts, which was presented to Jayalekshmi by Suresh Gopi during his visit to Pathanapuram.

In his letter, Modi thanked the young girl for sharing her thoughts. “Your initiative to maintain an organic farm in your courtyard is noble and thoughtful. Creative ideas in young minds are the strength of our nation,” Modi wrote in the letter.

It was dream come true for Jayalekshmi as Suresh Gopi shared the picture of the prime minister accepting her gift on social media. “I carried the sapling as a gift to Suresh Gopi. He had promised that he would gift it to the prime minister. But I never expected that my humble gift would reach the hands of the PM. This is unexpected and no words can express my joy,” she told TNIE.

“Nurtured by a thoughtful young girl in a courtyard of Pathanapuram, all set to bloom in the residence of the Indian Prime Minister. Handed over the guava sapling presented by Jayalakshmi (on my visit to Gandhi Bhavan) to the @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji yesterday as promised,” Suresh Gopi said in his tweet.

