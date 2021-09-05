STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Satyabrat Sahoo’s flutes a hit with India’s top musicians

His job in the IT sector is a busy one but Satyabrat Sahoo takes out time every day to make the best flutes that sell like hot cakes both in India and outside, writes Arabinda Panda

Published: 05th September 2021 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Flute

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS/Suresh Nampoothiri)

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK : It professional Satyabrat Sahoo of Nandol village under Salepur block is today an established flute-maker in the State. But this transformation did not happen overnight.

It took the 35-year-old man six years to master the craft while juggling between work and his passion for the musical instrument.

Satyabrat has been working as a customer care service provider in a Bengaluru-based IT company since 2010.

Six years back, he had purchased a bamboo flute to learn playing the instrument during his free time. He wanted to evolve as a seasoned flute player.

“My first flute was a small one and after playing it for a few months, I wanted a bigger flute. I spent Rs 6,000 to buy a new one but my wife did not like the idea of spending so much money on a hobby”, recalled Satyabrat who decided to sell the two flutes on OLX after using them for a few months.

But this did not kill his passion for flutes. He decided to make one using a PVC pipe four years back.

“Although it was not perfect, it gave me a lot of satisfaction as I made it entirely on my own. I saw videos of making and tuning a flute and worked on it accordingly. After many trials, I succeeded in making perfect flutes from PVC pipes and sold them for Rs 1,700 each on OLX”, he said.

The sale proceeds encouraged him to try making flutes for professional flutists by procuring the raw material from Assam and Indonesia, during his free hours.

“Though the bamboo from Indonesia is best for making flutes, I preferred to buy most of the raw material from Assam due to low procurement and transportation cost”, he said. It takes at least a year-and-half  to season the bamboo pieces for longer durability.

Satyabrat is now making 25 different sizes of bamboo flutes starting from 9 inch to 37 inch which are sold at the price ranging from Rs 1,100 to Rs 5,500.

He sells the flutes under the brand name of Swara Flutes. His buyers include eminent flutists like Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rakesh Chaurasia, Runu Muzumdar, Himanshu Nanda and Prakash Hegde.

He makes two types of bamboo flutes - a western-tuned flute that is based on a keyboard with all notes in 440 Hz frequency and an Indian Classical-tuned flute, the tuning process of which is completely based on ‘tanpura’.

Although he is currently working from home for the IT firm, Satyabrat has decided to quit his job and take up flute making as his primary profession.

His wife Debaki helps him in threading and polishing the flutes and prepares the cotton bags that are used to pack the flutes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakesh Chaurasia Hariprasad Chaurasia Runu Muzumdar Himanshu Nanda Prakash Hegde Satyabrat Sahoo
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp