STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

YouTuber fisherman from Thoothukudi brings electricity to nine huts with solar panels

Fishers of a few nondescript hamlets in thoothukudi went about plying their gruelling trade and it would have continued to be so had an idea not dawned upon one man.

Published: 05th September 2021 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Solar panels installed atop a hut at New Harbour hamlet

Solar panels installed atop a hut at New Harbour hamlet. (Photo| EPS)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Hundreds of videos that capture the essence of fishing hamlets in Thoothukudi and about 6.4 lakh subscribers - that is Thoothukudi Meenavan, a YouTube channel by M Sakthivel. But that’s not what makes him special in the neighbourhood, it’s the light that he sheds on his fellow fisherfolk. Using solar panels, the 30-year-old helped bring electricity to nine huts at one of the hamlets near the new harbour beach.

Home to 110 fisherfolk in 23 thatched huts, the hamlet is yet to get electricity connection. They catch fish using Karavalai, an ancient method of pulling nets from the shore. Among the catch, they also get crabs, shrimps, and, sometimes, octopus.

In the past couple of years, Sakthivel has uploaded over 300 videos related to the fishermen and their work in the Bay of Bengal and the Gulf of Mannar. He says that his videos started gaining some attention after he released the video of a sea snake two years ago. The videos have fetched overseas viewership too, especially from the Tamil diaspora.

With a decent income through his channel and the support he received from around the globe, Sakthivel thought of setting up the solar panels at the hamlet of his fellow fishermen, who had been returning to their unlit homes for decades.

He installed the nine panels at a cost of Rs 2.5 lakh in a span of a few months. The YouTuber says he plans to install more such panels at all the huts in the hamlet in the days to come.

Hailing from the adjacent Tsunami colony, Sakthivel has a first-hand experience of being ‘kept in the dark’. He says a lantern or a candle was as precious as a gem during his school days. The fishermen here are impoverished due to poor literacy. Only five people own a country boat in the hamlet, and nobody ever did anything other than fishing.

After hearing the pitiful situation of the fisherfolk, the Tamil diaspora in Malaysia and Singapore, and many others subscribers donated money in order to provide basic amenities in the hamlets, says Sakthivel.

"Even in this digital era, we used to recharge our mobile phones from hotels located far away, mostly on the way to the VOC harbour," says Rajkumar, a fisherman.

However, that comes at a cost for them. They have to buy at least a cup of tea from the hotel in order to use the charging point. "Now, our children can learn and play under the lights after dusk," he adds. A fisherwoman, Banu Chandanamuthu, thanks Sakthivel for she doesn’t have to fear about reptiles crawling into her house at night.

The families shifted to this site in the 1970s when the new harbour was being developed. Till then, they were put up at Pandiyantheevu, a nearby island. Since the beach area is now under the VOC Port estate, they are not given electricity and are also disallowed from constructing houses using brick.

According to port officials, the hamlets are unauthorised occupancy. All that the fisherfolk hopes is for the district administration to look into their problems and provide them with basic facilities.

In need of heed

All that the fisherfolk hope is for the district administration to look into their problems and provide them with basic facilities. VOC port officials, however, said the hamlets are unauthorised occupancy.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YouTube Thoothukudi Meenavan
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp