STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

After scripting a tale of success, Anantapur youth eyes Paralympics

V M Kishore Kumar, born to a lorry driver father at Hamali Colony in Anantapur town, had a tough childhood, needing help to move till he completed his Class VI.

Published: 12th September 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kishore, currently a gym instructor, aims to represent the country in the power lifting category at the Paris Paralympics in 2024

Kishore, currently a gym instructor, aims to represent the country in the power lifting category at the Paris Paralympics in 2024. (Photo | Express)

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Life has been a journey of grit and perseverance for V M Kishore Kumar, once mocked at and turned away for being a disabled person. To a certain extent, ‘disabled’ could be a misnomer in his case, for he has achieved most able-bodied men--including a trainer who had once turned him away--have failed to do. Polio-affected Kumar, now a successful body-building coach and former ‘Mister Rayalaseema’ has his sight set on the next goal: represent India at Paris Paralympics, 2024.

Kumar, born to a lorry driver father at Hamali Colony in Anantapur town, had a tough childhood, needing help to move till he completed his Class VI. He later used crutches--initially sticks--to walk, and now holds a Master’s Degree. Body-building caught his attention when Kumar was in Class X. He earned to have a toned, muscular body like many of his local gym-going heros.

Kumar started working out at home and later started visiting the nearby Arts College ground, which had a bar for pull-ups. “I asked the trainer if any money should be paid to practise at the grounds,” he recalled. The trainer looked around, and asked who wanted to be trained. “He poked fun at me when I told him I wanted to be trained,” Kumar said. The trainer’s words did hurt Kumar, but they failed to dampen his spirits. 

“I went to the Police Training College (PTC) the next day, where several tracksuit clad youngsters were jogging. I thought tracksuit was mandatory, and hence didn’t venture inside. I quietly left the place,” he added. The desire to be a body-builder was so intense and Kumar went to the PTC daily, and stood outside watching others practise. Unknown to him, he too was being watched. 

One day, a senior officer, Prasad Rao, spoke to Kumar and gave him permission to practise in the ground. The young man started practising. After watching the 2001 body-building championship for disabled, he started working towards competing. “In 2002, I stood first at the district-level and went on to become Mister Rayalaseema in 2003.” he said. Kumar also came first in the tricycle competition, catching the eye of Rural Development Trust (RDT) director Moncho Ferrer. When the RDT started a gym at its sport village, Kumar attended the interview for the post of a coach and got selected. 

A GOOD SAMARITAN
One day, a senior officer, Prasad Rao, spoke to Kumar and allowed him to practise in the ground. The young man started practising. After watching the 2001 body-building championship for disabled, he started working towards competing. “In 2003, I went on to become Mister Rayalaseema” Kumar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V M Kishore Kumar
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp