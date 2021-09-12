STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Arun Kumar Praharaj: The messiah of poor Odia migrants in Bahrain

If not for the founder of Bahrain Odia Samaj Arun Kumar Praharaj, the elderly couple would have never got to see their son for the one last time.

Published: 12th September 2021 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Arun Praharaj (extreme left) with Odia migrant labourers | Express

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  When Jitu Swain allegedly ended his life at a labour camp in Bahrain on August 16, his parents at the remote Khandigaon village of Ganjam district here neither had the funds nor the resources to get back his mortal remains from the alien land.

If not for the founder of Bahrain Odia Samaj Arun Kumar Praharaj, the elderly couple would have never got to see their son for the one last time.

Not only did he facilitate the post-mortem but also made provisions for repatriating the body to Bhubaneswar and then to Swain’s native land on August 28.

The 27-year-old youth had hanged himself to death due to financial stress. While the company has already cleared his dues and other settlements, Praharaj is now working towards getting an ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased.

Only 24 hours before Swain’s death, Praharaj had repatriated body of another worker from Ganjam Simanchala Rout from Bahrain to Odisha. Rout had suffered a brain stroke and was under treatment for 21 days before he succumbed on August 8.

For many faceless Odia workers struggling to eke out a living in the Middle Eastern desert island of Bahrain, Praharaj has become their go-to person during times of crisis. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Praharaj - the CEO of Dadabhai Group at Bahrain - has been offering altruistic services to fellow Indians, Odias in particular.

Be it rescuing stranded labourers, extending financial and legal help to them or repatriating bodies to Odisha.

“Here in Bahrain, the poor labourers from Odisha or for that matter any part of India do not have anyone to look forward to or seek help from in case of emergencies. This situation worsened when the Covid-19 struck”, says Praharaj who has been working towards socio-economic and health security of migrant workers residing in the Gulf country for over the last two decades.  

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, he has not only facilitated return of over 350 Odia labourers from Bahrain to Odisha through direct flights but also paid ticket fares of more than 25 such poor workers and arranged food supplies for stranded labourers at labour camps.

Besides, with the help of Odia community volunteers, he created a database to facilitate embassy registration of estranged migrants. 

He has also been taking up the cause of migrant workers with the Indian Government at regular intervals. 

“There are many measures that both the State and Centre need to take to ensure social security and labour rights of poor workers who are coming to the Gulf for work. To begin with, they can form an NRI cell at State-level to create a database of non-resident Odias and appoint coordinators in each country to help the community when the need arises”, says the Mayurbhanj-born philanthropist.

Man with a ‘green thumb’

Apart from helping Odias and promoting Odia culture in the Middle East, Praharaj is an avid and passionate gardener.

His garden over 25,000 sq ft of desert land boasts of seasonal flowers, fruits and vegetables.

While some regulars in his garden are black berry, banana, pomegranate and Chiku plants, the man with a ‘green thumb’ has also been able to grow strawberries and Indian Bael plant.

“I started this garden by mixing the desert sand with Indian soil and I have been nourishing it for the last 20 years with organic vermicompost that I make from vegetable waste, dry leaves and grass”, says Praharaj.

He has also been creating awareness on the health benefits of Sajana saga (drumstick leaves) in Bahrain and distributing saplings of the plant in the entire kingdom free of cost.

“It was actually my father late Dr Trailokyanath Praharaj who had a green thumb. His passion for plants drew me towards gardening”, he says.

From rescuing stranded Odia workers to looking after their welfare in the Gulf country of Bahrain, philanthropist, entrepreneur non resident Odia Arun Praharaj is saviour for countless hapless expatriates there for over two decades now. Diana Sahu traces his journey

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arun Kumar Praharaj Bahrain Odia Samaj
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp