STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Madhava Rao creates awareness on various subjects through magic

What makes him stand apart from other magicians is that Madhava uses his skill to educate people on the various social evils and how they can be eradicated. 

Published: 12th September 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

V Madhava Rao at an awareness campaign for polio drops | Express

V Madhava Rao at an awareness campaign for polio drops. (Photo | Express)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: Meet Vemulapati Madhava Rao! A 72-year-old magician and humanitarian from Kavali town in Nellore district. He has completed his diploma in Civil Engineering and has worked at the PWD department for a brief period after which he pursued his passion for magic. What makes him stand apart from other magicians is that Madhava uses his skill to educate people on the various social evils and how they can be eradicated. 

V Madhava Rao was felicitated by 
Late former President Pranab Mukherjee
in New Delhi. (Photo | Express)

He has worked with several banks such as Andhra Bank, Indian bank, Indian Overseas Bank, NABARD to spread information about their initiatives to the people living in the rural regions of the State.  The 72-year-old has performed in Andhra Pradesh as well as in parts of Karnataka. Through his magic shows, he collected a sum of `2.40 lakh which he donated towards various causes including Leprosy rehabilitation and welfare of the disabled. 

Recognising Madhava Rao’s efforts, Dr Lakshmi Narasa Reddy, a member of the Rotary Club, invited Rao to join the Rotary Club in Kavali. Rao was later elected as the Secretary in 1990. During this tenure, he focused on the problems that the aged population in rural ares were facing. He soon realised that most of them had poor eyesight. So, he took an initiative to arrange cataract surgeries for them. “In the 1990’s, we conducted a five-day cataract surgery camp in rural areas. We offered the people free food, bed, medicines and spectacles. I was able to help 600 people to get their cataract surgery done,” Madhava Rao recalled. 

The magician also worked towards spreading the word about Polio drops in villages of Prakasam and Nellore districts. He conducted public meetings to create awareness on Polio and the drops that could protect people from the disabling and life-threatening disease caused by Poliovirus. The magician has also motivated people in rural areas to donate blood. During the lockdown, Madhava Rao along with the Indian Red Cross Society distributed food to the migrant workers. 

At 72, Madhava Rao has continued to serve the needy in the society. Madhava Rao has so far received 12 national awards, 2 international awards and 20 state level awards for his magic shows across the country.  
“I cannot express in words the joy I feel while serving the needy. I am glad that my efforts of reaching out to the needy in rural parts of the State have been recognised by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the Late former President Pranab Mukherjee. I will continue serving the needy until my very last breath,’’ Madhava Rao said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vemulapati Madhava Rao
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp